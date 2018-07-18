Weather Update: Partly cloudy, hazy conditions expected today

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, July 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica is reporting that this morning should expect partly cloudy and hazy conditions islandwide.This afternoon should expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes, while tonight should be partly...read more

