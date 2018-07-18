Prophetess warns of making - deals with the devil

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, July 18, 2018

It was through a vision that Prophetess Shanique Bell-Beckford received the revelation that many artistes, including some in the gospel industry, have been making deals with the devil in exchange for fame and fortune.Visions, as defined by the woman...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Religion & Culture | Chozenn's ‘Bawl Out’, a bridge too far

Artistes weigh in on secular music and Christianity

Pastor Thompson (Papa San) winning souls for Christ in Florida

The Kartel of gospel music - Pastor Son to take the genre mainstream

New Year Prophecies - The prophetic word of the Lord for 2016 onward (Part Two)

New church, album coming soon for Junior Tucker

Gospel fills few gathered



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
More worshipper than the worship - Cowan weighs in on the evolution of praise and worship

Kulcha Konnection Camp - 'Cum ketch a lickle kulcha'

To cover or not

Tivoli Dance Troupe celebrates 27 years

A second serving of Where It's At

The Bolshoi Ballet performs Coppélia

Singer Chris Brown arrested in Florida on felony battery charge

SPORTS more
T20-Greaves half-century keeps Windies B unbeaten

NGC confirms audit report is true

'Loss of Tristan Brown was tough to overcome'

Howzat?! - Windies record - fifth-largest Test win

England's 'easy' path runs through Sweden

Europe continue - World Cup dominance

Neymar will never match PelÈ - Scolari

POLITICS more
New FUSO truck makes local debut

PNP calls for Jamaica to accede to CCJ appellate jurisdiction

Senate Says Yes to Doha Amendment of Kyoto Protocol

A New Elections and Boundaries Commission is Named

Watts ready to apologise to Stuart

Jamaica and Guyana to strengthen relations

42 graduate from the Goodwill Secondary School

BUSINESS more
Customers’ interests not being served

New FUSO truck makes local debut

Unilever shares down by $1.38

At-Risk Youths Learn to be Entrepreneurs

Butterfield shares rise 1.1

NIA, JUGC want to meet with Gov't, Opposition and PSOJ amid PetroJam scandal

Arbitrade On Gold Bullion & ‘Vault In Bermuda’

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Two different anti-doping worlds

Medical ganja industry can rival other sectors - - Terrelonge

American Expat Shot in San Pedro is Flown to the U.S. for Medical Treatment

Akeem Vargas Gunned Down in Belize City

Girl Raped by Ex-Boyfriend

Family Offers 15K for Information Leading to Omero Campos

Three injured in smash-ups

RELATED STORIES
Religion & Culture | Chozenn's ‘Bawl Out’, a bridge too far

Artistes weigh in on secular music and Christianity

Pastor Thompson (Papa San) winning souls for Christ in Florida

The Kartel of gospel music - Pastor Son to take the genre mainstream

New Year Prophecies - The prophetic word of the Lord for 2016 onward (Part Two)

New church, album coming soon for Junior Tucker

Gospel fills few gathered

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Foley’s Fashion: Ava Pitt At Southlands Park
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Foley’s Fashion: Ava Pitt At Southlands Park
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...