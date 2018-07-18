Govt, FTC to check prices

Nation News - Saturday, July 18, 2018

The Fair Trading Commission (FTC) is working with the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs to monitor prices following the repeal of the National Social Responsibility Levy. During an outreach...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
FTC hosting consumer outreach events

FTC’s competition division more than enforcement

Backing for FTC

Testing of BWA water a concern

FTC to host workshop on construction industry

FTC wants to hear from you

FTC probe



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Kulcha Konnection Camp - 'Cum ketch a lickle kulcha'

To cover or not

Tivoli Dance Troupe celebrates 27 years

A second serving of Where It's At

The Bolshoi Ballet performs Coppélia

Singer Chris Brown arrested in Florida on felony battery charge

Double Take

SPORTS more
Windies crush Bangladesh

BNA: New Council Members & USA Netball U21

Lewis Wins Silver Medal In 200M In Canada

BNA: New Council Members & USA Netball U21

World Triathlon Bermuda date announced

2018 FIFA World Cup | Belgium eliminate Brazil 2-1

Belgium eliminates Brazil from World Cup, wins 2-1

POLITICS more
PNP calls for Jamaica to accede to CCJ appellate jurisdiction

Senate Says Yes to Doha Amendment of Kyoto Protocol

A New Elections and Boundaries Commission is Named

Watts ready to apologise to Stuart

Jamaica and Guyana to strengthen relations

42 graduate from the Goodwill Secondary School

‘Neighborly approach to sheltering’ emphasized ahead of Hurricane Beryl

BUSINESS more
At-Risk Youths Learn to be Entrepreneurs

Butterfield shares rise 1.1

NIA, JUGC want to meet with Gov't, Opposition and PSOJ amid PetroJam scandal

Arbitrade On Gold Bullion & ‘Vault In Bermuda’

New Edition Of ‘Moon Bermuda’ Book Published

New Edition Of ‘Moon Bermuda’ Book Published

Carey Olsen adds two to Bermuda team

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
American Expat Shot in San Pedro is Flown to the U.S. for Medical Treatment

Akeem Vargas Gunned Down in Belize City

Girl Raped by Ex-Boyfriend

Family Offers 15K for Information Leading to Omero Campos

Three injured in smash-ups

Report all!

UK nurse arrested for killing eight babies is bailed

RELATED STORIES
FTC hosting consumer outreach events

FTC’s competition division more than enforcement

Backing for FTC

Testing of BWA water a concern

FTC to host workshop on construction industry

FTC wants to hear from you

FTC probe

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Foley’s Fashion: Ava Pitt At Southlands Park
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Foley’s Fashion: Ava Pitt At Southlands Park
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...