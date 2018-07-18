Tropical Depression forms to the west

Royal Gazette - Friday, July 18, 2018

A tropical depression has formed west of Bermuda as Hurricane Beryl continues its path towards the Caribbean. The Bermuda Weather Service said this evening that neither system was considered a threat to Bermuda at this time. Tropical Depression Three was 525 miles west of Bermuda at. ..read more

