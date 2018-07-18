Bin lorry gets stuck in road as heatwave melts surface

Telegraph UK - Friday, July 18, 2018

Bin lorry gets stuck in road as heatwave melts surface elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Bin lorry gets stuck in road as heatwave melts surface Save We're currently experiencing technical difficulties. If this persists, please email our dedicated team at A bin...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
'Melting road' leaves cars 'drowning in tar' in Australia  

Gritters scrambled to save Britain's roads as they melt in the heatwave 

Teenage girl dies after minibus collides with bin lorry on school trip in Birmingham

Dramatic moment lorry driver stops out of control car after driver fell unconscious

UK weather: Gritters deployed as Britain's roads melt in heatwave

Britain wakes up to another scorching morning as country on course for longest heatwave in 20 years 

Lorry weight likely to cause surge in pothole levels



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Remarkable New Zealand pinot noirs

Hollis moves step closer to dream with fashion show

New Edition Of ‘Moon Bermuda’ Book Published

GAME CHANGAZ rules Guinness Sounds of Greatness

Doubles Take

Lady Preps readies

Don Tippa, one to watch

SPORTS more
ITU: 2019 Bermuda Triathlon To Be Held In April

Over 150 Sailors In Bermuda To Germany Race

Lightbourne gets head start

Lewis Finishes 3rd In Canadian Championships

Sport Scoreboard, July 6, 2018

St Georges trial switched

Kempe begins encouragingly

POLITICS more
Deeper commitment, greater strength, urgent renewed unity needed among CARICOM says Gaston Browne

Jamaica needs food security plan, says Ferguson

Zimbabwe election a 'critical test' — EU chief observer

House will debate roadside sobriety testing

“Building A State-Of-The Art Co-Working Space”

Mottley suggests live streaming Caricom plenary sessions

Unpatriotic

BUSINESS more
New Edition Of ‘Moon Bermuda’ Book Published

New Edition Of ‘Moon Bermuda’ Book Published

Carey Olsen adds two to Bermuda team

Bermuda firm eyes 600m New York complex

BMA cancels brokers registration

Seadrill emerges from bankruptcy

Arbitrade plans to store gold on island

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Zimbabwe election a 'critical test' — EU chief observer

Men banned for drink driving

Criminal Records Office Temporarily Suspended

Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years in prison for corruption

Crash at notorious junction

Asbestos found in police building

Moped thieves steal motorbike as owner lies on the road with critical injuries following crash

RELATED STORIES
'Melting road' leaves cars 'drowning in tar' in Australia  

Gritters scrambled to save Britain's roads as they melt in the heatwave 

Teenage girl dies after minibus collides with bin lorry on school trip in Birmingham

Dramatic moment lorry driver stops out of control car after driver fell unconscious

UK weather: Gritters deployed as Britain's roads melt in heatwave

Britain wakes up to another scorching morning as country on course for longest heatwave in 20 years 

Lorry weight likely to cause surge in pothole levels

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Foley’s Fashion: Ava Pitt At Southlands Park
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Multi-million dollar Rastafari Trust Fund for Coral Gardens massacre survivors
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Tate St Ives wins £100,000 Museum  of the Year prize
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Thai cave rescue: army drains site in bid to free boys before monsoon
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Germans send anti-bullying experts into schools to stop anti-Semitism
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Firearm holder shoots two robbers
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed 
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Over $462 m approved for judgement debt payments -- attorney general
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Barbados to remove visa requirements for Haitians
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...

Foley’s Fashion: Ava Pitt At Southlands Park
DOUGLAS PARTIN: Do you want to hire a hacker and dont know who to hire. (perfecthackingprofessionals@gmail.com) was voted the best team of hackers in the whole of united state and Ukraine. contact them today for...