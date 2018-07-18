Kingston Mayor to speak at leadership forum in Miami

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, July 18, 2018

MAYOR of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams has been invited to speak at the 16th annual CG/LA Infrastructure Inc Latin American and Caribbean Leadership Forum in Miami, Florida.The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation said in a release yesterday that Williams will be the first mayor...read more

