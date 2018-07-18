VM helping members to achieve their goals

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, July 18, 2018

| 12:00 AM As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Victoria Mutual Building Society has been assisting its members to achieve their goals. In this picture, Jo-Dean Hartley painted her dream home at the building society’s Paint and Sip event, held at Pasta Supreme, Festival Market...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Corporate Hands | VM helping members to achieve their goals

VM Foundation aims to transform lives

VM reactivates investment arm

Rebranded VM Pensions Management plans operations overhaul

VMBS shakes up internal structure

Hairdresser wins million-dollar prize

ICD to buy VM Insurance



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
CD Review | Rockin' reworks dancehall experience theme

Chart Watch Billboard | Stability in top five, 'Stony Hill' at 49 weeks - Shaggy at 83 on Greatest 200 of all time

More Glory For Gospel

More Glory For Gospel

Con Dizi looks to summer with Bodiii

Fun in The Son gets new thrust

Jamaica 56 - Bandana be bold with black, green and gold

SPORTS more
Bassarath asks whether NGC’s system was hacked

Hero CPL to host Playoff matches in Guyana

25 schools go for glory at Laventille-Morvant Games

Basdeo winner lifts Sando to top

Anthony, Wilson, 11-12 relay teams add gold

T&T spellbound by W/Cup

Russell hunts another win

POLITICS more
TTMA pleased at anti-terrorism bill passage

25 schools go for glory at Laventille-Morvant Games

Basdeo winner lifts Sando to top

Not your typical windscreen wiper

PM expresses confidence in new president of CCJ

Holness expresses confidence in CCJ president

Sedi Says No Need for Alarm on Belizeans Abroad and Naturalized Guatemalans Re-registering

BUSINESS more
We’ve lost our way

TTMA pleased at anti-terrorism bill passage

First Citizens Bank leads with 14,564 shares

Bolt encourages young athletes in Bermuda

Brazilian businessman Eike Batista convicted of corruption

Boost for young entrepreneurs

Ascendant shares climb 0.6

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
TTMA pleased at anti-terrorism bill passage

Basdeo winner lifts Sando to top

Banker on fraud rap gets bail on humanitarian grounds

Entry denied

Brazilian businessman Eike Batista convicted of corruption

Football is King

Rudolph Smith Jr. Not Guilty of Rape

RELATED STORIES
Corporate Hands | VM helping members to achieve their goals

VM Foundation aims to transform lives

VM reactivates investment arm

Rebranded VM Pensions Management plans operations overhaul

VMBS shakes up internal structure

Hairdresser wins million-dollar prize

ICD to buy VM Insurance

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey gates: I always knew my husband was a cheat. His movement was always unpredictable. Then i came across a guy who sells gadget and he introduced me to a hacker (CYBERHACKPROS@gmail.com) online. i sent a...

A journey of discovery
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Lykovine: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services dark web / deep web / red room ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Sonia Hernandez: All my life i never ever believed in these blank ATM cards i always thought it was a joke so i have always been reluctant to try and get a blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are...

Schoolgirl killed during gun play
Allissa: Can't believe this 😣😔😭

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
stacey gates: I always knew my husband was a cheat. His movement was always unpredictable. Then i came across a guy who sells gadget and he introduced me to a hacker (CYBERHACKPROS@gmail.com) online. i sent a...

A journey of discovery
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

The switching game - Mortgage lenders ramp up sales campaigns
Lykovine: Hello All I'm offering following hacking services dark web / deep web / red room ..Western union Trf ..wire bank trf ..credit / debit cards ..Perfect Money / Bintcoing adders ..email hacking...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Sonia Hernandez: All my life i never ever believed in these blank ATM cards i always thought it was a joke so i have always been reluctant to try and get a blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are...

Schoolgirl killed during gun play
Allissa: Can't believe this 😣😔😭

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...