Chinese firm recommended for upgrade of VDU at PetroJam

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, July 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr Andrew Wheatley, says Chinese firm, Sinohydro, has been recommended as the contractor to undertake the first phase of the refinery upgrade project, which is the improvement of the Vacuum Distillation Unit (VDU) at Petrojam.read more

