Finance minister says economic citizenship is no magic wand

Antigua Observer - Tuesday, July 18, 2018

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, Jul 3, CMC â Seven months after being appointed Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves has sent a clear message that he will maintain the policy of the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) not to introduce a Citizenship By Investment (CBI) programme in the country.read more

