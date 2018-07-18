SOCIAL SCENE: Callender launches first book

Nation News - Tuesday, July 18, 2018

Pat Callender read riveting excerpts from his first book at its launch at the National Union of Public Workersâ headquarters last week, and Governor General Dame Sandra Mason headed the list of the invited...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
SOCIAL SCENE: Luminaries gather at UWI

SOCIAL SCENE: Celebration for the Queen

SOCIAL SCENE: Royal Commonwealth Society reception

Dame Sandra meets the Queen

SOCIAL SCENE: A cultural welcome

SOCIAL SCENE: Commonwealth tea party

Fit for a Dame



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Top designers on show for fashion festival

A taste of home - J'can-owned food stalls 'sell off' at Groovin' in the Park

STAR of the Month: Ruption speaks highly of Shenseea

Selectors can't find summer song - But Tifa says JA Party is the one

STAR of the Month: Shenseea is not football crazy

Change for gain, Shane O advises

Stage set for Yaadie Fashion Week

SPORTS more
Coaches forum set for YMSC

Ball Hockey: Southampton & St. David’s Win

Ball Hockey: Southampton & St. David’s Win

STAR of the Month: Shenseea is not football crazy

Marijuana legalization, high cost of regional travel on agenda for CARICOM Heads meeting

Medal success for Bermuda in Aruba

Dominica among six teams to vie for OECS/ECCB Under-23 Netball Championship

POLITICS more
Pay your road tax, says Duguid

OPINION: Open letter of congratulations to Mia Mottley

OPM takes energy portfolio from embattled minister

No decision yet by Saint Lucia on subsidizing LIAT

PNP says Wheatley must go

Packed week of events for CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Jamaica

Caricom heads to tackle critical Issues

BUSINESS more
Iran issues oil warning

Mt Alvernia High entrepreneurship fund gets boost

Young entrepreneurs start funeral home

From Germany's economy to school uniform policy: our readers react to today's top stories

Health sector must be viewed as productive asset

Mt Alvernia High entrepreneurship fund gets boost

Young entrepreneurs start funeral home

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Woman fined for cruise ship assault

Ministry of Education launches anti-violence campaign

Messado re-arrested for more fraudulent land deals

Cross Roads lock-up escapees recaptured

Westmoreland murders continue to climb

Several homeless after shooting, arson in May Pen, Clarendon

Court: Cruise Ship Passenger Fined For Assault

RELATED STORIES
SOCIAL SCENE: Luminaries gather at UWI

SOCIAL SCENE: Celebration for the Queen

SOCIAL SCENE: Royal Commonwealth Society reception

Dame Sandra meets the Queen

SOCIAL SCENE: A cultural welcome

SOCIAL SCENE: Commonwealth tea party

Fit for a Dame

RECENT COMMENTS
WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Sonia Hernandez: All my life i never ever believed in these blank ATM cards i always thought it was a joke so i have always been reluctant to try and get a blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are...

Schoolgirl killed during gun play
Allissa: Can't believe this 😣😔😭

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Sonia Hernandez: All my life i never ever believed in these blank ATM cards i always thought it was a joke so i have always been reluctant to try and get a blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are...

Schoolgirl killed during gun play
Allissa: Can't believe this 😣😔😭

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...