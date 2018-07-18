Forth & Fubler Awarded Chubb Scholarships

Bernews - Tuesday, July 18, 2018

Karina Forth and Nathanael Fubler are this yearâs Robert Clements Scholarship and Bermuda College education Award recipients, theÂ Chubb Charitable...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Forth & Fubler Awarded Chubb Scholarships

Chubb Foundation names scholarship recipients

Wedderburn, Smith Receive Chubb Scholarships

ACE Foundation Names 2015 Award Recipients

ACE Foundation Names 2015 Award Recipients

ACE Scholarships: Deondre Trott & Eron Woods

ACE Awards: JayLynn Hines & Eden Richardson



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bermuda Fashion Festival International Designers

Bermuda Fashion Festival International Designers

Prevention key when dealing with mosquitoes

Retired designer earns her relaxation

RSPCA and National Park urges lantern festival to cancel amid fears of new wildfires 

Natural Blessings Hair & Beauty Expo On July 22

Tuesdays @ the theatre | Local summer season to open with erotic play

SPORTS more
Medal success for Bermuda in Aruba

Dominica among six teams to vie for OECS/ECCB Under-23 Netball Championship

Kolij win KO title

Small states negotiators ‘better prepared’ for international decision-making forums

Bermuda’s Medal Count Increases At CCCAN

Sport Scoreboard, July, 3 2018

Patton in push for glory in Houston

POLITICS more
Packed week of events for CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Jamaica

Caricom heads to tackle critical Issues

OPM takes energy portfolio from embattled minister

PNP calls for Wheatley to be stripped of all portfolios

COMMENTARY: Antigua government sends military and police to Barbuda

DFP gathering solid team for next general election – Ashton Riviere

Senate: Order Of Business For July 4th

BUSINESS more
Arbitrade Statements: Building, Donations, More

Forth & Fubler Awarded Chubb Scholarships

Tax Relief Programme For New Businesses

Employee Severance Claims Settled For $650K

Hamilton Insurance Appoints Daniel Fisher

Carey Olsen achieves Lawyers Awards double

Luxury airport hotel to open at JFK

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Jeweller, 74, murdered for a safe code by gang who tried to rob his shop disguised in burka, court hears

Mayor gunned down becomes second Philippine official killed in two days

VIP paedophile accuser 'Nick' charged with perverting the course of justice and fraud

56-year-old woman wounded

COMMENTARY: Antigua government sends military and police to Barbuda

Head teacher's tribute to 'happy, smiley' Alesha MacPhail as police inquiry continues on Isle of Bute

Families of Grenfell Tower victims evacuated from inquiry due to fire alarm

RELATED STORIES
Forth & Fubler Awarded Chubb Scholarships

Chubb Foundation names scholarship recipients

Wedderburn, Smith Receive Chubb Scholarships

ACE Foundation Names 2015 Award Recipients

ACE Foundation Names 2015 Award Recipients

ACE Scholarships: Deondre Trott & Eron Woods

ACE Awards: JayLynn Hines & Eden Richardson

RECENT COMMENTS
WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Sonia Hernandez: All my life i never ever believed in these blank ATM cards i always thought it was a joke so i have always been reluctant to try and get a blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are...

Schoolgirl killed during gun play
Allissa: Can't believe this 😣😔😭

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Sonia Hernandez: All my life i never ever believed in these blank ATM cards i always thought it was a joke so i have always been reluctant to try and get a blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are...

Schoolgirl killed during gun play
Allissa: Can't believe this 😣😔😭

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...