Employees lament call centre’s looming closure

Antigua Observer - Monday, July 18, 2018

The reality of being unemployed is starting to set in for many of the 400 staff of Alorica Financial Services that will cease operations at the end of this month.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Alorica closure delayed by a month

Cricket Australia chief executive quits

Island Provision edge out Alorica in Business Volleyball battle

Rodney Laments Lack Of Opportunities For Coaches

Big-Issues-07-05-2017 Podcast 2

Vector workers get ‘immediate’ wage upgrade

Former US tourism boss says financial statements not enough



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

This Day in History — July 2

Bottles greet Game Changaz's win

Bob Marley joins rights line-up

Ja Youth Chorale hosts concert on Thursday

Ashly Thomas is Miss Universe Ja NE

Wayne Marshall shears locks

SPORTS more
Bermuda Sailors Conclude In Mexico

Diamond League: Abderrahman Samba and Caster Semenya set fast times in Paris

Mbappe stars as France beat Argentina in World Cup classic

Calypso Spikers steamroll Bajans

Hughes fires Guaya to first win

Greaux claims Guyana 200m gold

Wallace’s heroics fail to save Swifts

POLITICS more
Schools' agro expo a hit in St Elizabeth

Netanyahu: Syrians fleeing war will not be allowed in Israel

Treat praedial larceny as organised crime, Ferguson urges

P J wants positive values, attitudes crusade again

Mexico's leftist Lopez Obrador poised for election victory as rivals concede

DLP ‘lost its way’

When is the right time?

BUSINESS more
Sompo’s Weather Risk Transfer Solutions

Match talent with job

exporTT gears up for TIC 2018

Rhand retains adequate credit ratings

Artificial Intelligence and the Economy | BlueDot DI helps to deliver smart marketing

Premier Meets With Bitlumens, BitMex, Ovis

South Americans spread gospel of mate at World Cup

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Daring hotel robbery and kidnapping

Barbudans and police clash over use of fisheries complex

Woman arrested for selling pharmaceuticals without licence

Editorial: Medical marijuana dollars

Philippine mayor on Rodrigo Duterte's 'narco-list' slain by 'sniper' during flag-raising ceremony 

Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

Slain police officer gets Father's Day recognition

RELATED STORIES
Alorica closure delayed by a month

Cricket Australia chief executive quits

Island Provision edge out Alorica in Business Volleyball battle

Rodney Laments Lack Of Opportunities For Coaches

Big-Issues-07-05-2017 Podcast 2

Vector workers get ‘immediate’ wage upgrade

Former US tourism boss says financial statements not enough

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...