Jamaica to enact new building code to minimise damage from disasters

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, July 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC â Industry Minister Audley Shaw says the Government is in the final stages of enacting a new building code aimed at reducing the vulnerability of Jamaicaâs built environment.At the Caribbean Urban Forum 2018, which was held at...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Shaw pleased with private-sector interest in former sugar-cane lands

Shaw says gov't in final stages of enacting new building code

Urban resilience: Can our cities pass the stress test?

Shaw looks to aquaculture, mango export as economic earners

Crafting a different kind of Cabinet

Media must help in disaster mitigation - Carby

Raise the bar for urban planning



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ding Dong... GraceKennedy answers call for more engagement with creative industry

Photos: Portuguese Festival Of The Holy Spirit

Photos: Portuguese Festival Of The Holy Spirit

Ronny Cush – A true Jedi

Ten to get International Reggae Day awards

Big abroad, small a yard

Value your culture

SPORTS more
Oliveira Finishes 2nd In Tour Of Americas Race

Barbados women seeking last game hockey win

Brangman receives one-year ban

Cricket: Brangman Suspended For One Year

Cricket: Brangman Suspended For One Year

Rosewood Bermuda Offers Cup Match Package

More funding needed to encourage new tennis talent, says rising Wimbledon star

POLITICS more
Mexico goes to the polls as candidates pray for peace and victory

Border town blues: Mexico heads to the polls with trepidation as Left-wing 'Amlo' poised for presidency

Can Jamaica fit in the CSME?

Senators split on 'divine intervention' to solve crime

Bloomfield's fate in the balance - Sitting MP could be replaced as PNP candidate for Portland Eastern

Time for honesty about the future of CSME

Manufacturers take helm of the new JMEA

BUSINESS more
Loans Available For Marijuana Production In The Caribbean

Video: Sunday July 1st ‘Good News’ Spotlight

Liberty Announces New Limestone Transaction

Ding Dong... GraceKennedy answers call for more engagement with creative industry

$4-billion IPO for Stanley Motta

NHT seeks better loan application quality, fields mobile loan unit

Time for honesty about the future of CSME

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Pregnant woman killed as gunmen shoot 5 in Portland; suspect held

Two wards of the State missing from Trelawny

Pregnant woman dies after five people shot in Orange Bay, Portland

Pregnant woman killed as gunmen shoot 5 in Portland; suspect held

Two hurt in South Shore crash

Loans Available For Marijuana Production In The Caribbean

‘Upskirt’ pervert foiled as shoe camera explodes before he can take video in Wisconsin

RELATED STORIES
Shaw pleased with private-sector interest in former sugar-cane lands

Shaw says gov't in final stages of enacting new building code

Urban resilience: Can our cities pass the stress test?

Shaw looks to aquaculture, mango export as economic earners

Crafting a different kind of Cabinet

Media must help in disaster mitigation - Carby

Raise the bar for urban planning

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...