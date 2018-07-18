More J'cans fitted with hearing aids by Starkey Foundation

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, July 18, 2018

FOUR hundred deaf and hard-of-hearing Jamaicans have received hearing aids courtesy of the Starkey Hearing Foundation.The global organisation, committed to providing custom hearing aids to people in need, was on a special mission to Jamaica between June 11 and 12, 2018.read more

