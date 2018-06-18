Lettuce shortages and hosepipe ban as heatwave continues

Telegraph UK - Saturday, June 18, 2018

Lettuce shortages and hosepipe ban as heatwave continues elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Lettuce shortages and hosepipe ban as heatwave continues Save We're currently experiencing technical difficulties. If this persists, please email our dedicated team at Farm...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
First the heatwave now a storm weather warning 

Gritters scrambled to save Britain's roads as they melt in the heatwave 

UK weather: Heatwave could give way to thunderstorms this weekend

What causes a heatwave and how hot can we expect it to get this week? 

UK weather: Railway slowdown to stop tracks from buckling as heatwave set to last until weekend

Heatwave forces railway slowdown as temperatures head above 30C

UK weather: Britain to be as hot as Spain thanks to 30C heatwave



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Fundraising concert tonight at Emmanuel Methodist Church

Bridge Club bids farewell to past president Jean

He loves my worship mistakes and all

Princess Lemonious adds flavour to classic

J Capri foundation to assist artistes

Tahiti KabaÃ±as woos Kingston

Dann-I

SPORTS more
Swimmers Win Medals At CCCAN Championships

Bermuda Sailors Continue Competing In Mexico

Kempe leading charge in Mexico

Sport Scoreboard, June 30, 2018

Dominant Thundercats on a roll

Banquet for Best 50 years on

Dill umpires opening T20 Canada match

POLITICS more
Sunscreen a Summer Must-Have

Messi not dictating Argentina tactics, says Sampaoli

UPP must make adjustments to remain relevant

Two bailed, two remanded on drug charges

AmCham T&T gets second female President

'My heart and conscience are clean'

Purity hiking its bread prices only

BUSINESS more
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting June 30

How to avoid poverty after making 650m

Somers Acquisition Of Shares In PCF Group

Somers Acquisition Of Shares In PCF Group

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 29 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 29 2018

Niquan bringing 700 jobs, US$125m

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Woman who died on snorkel trip is named

Two bailed, two remanded on drug charges

Murder, then suicide in Tacoma, Washington

Niquan bringing 700 jobs, US$125m

Sawh cops Flow Cricketer of the Year honours

Suspect had bitter history with newspaper

US newsroom gunman wanted to 'kill as many as possible'

RELATED STORIES
First the heatwave now a storm weather warning 

Gritters scrambled to save Britain's roads as they melt in the heatwave 

UK weather: Heatwave could give way to thunderstorms this weekend

What causes a heatwave and how hot can we expect it to get this week? 

UK weather: Railway slowdown to stop tracks from buckling as heatwave set to last until weekend

Heatwave forces railway slowdown as temperatures head above 30C

UK weather: Britain to be as hot as Spain thanks to 30C heatwave

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...