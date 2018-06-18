Women's nipples at odds with evolutionary biology

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, June 18, 2018

PARIS, France (AFP) â The nipples of women are far more varied than those of men, according to an unusual study published this week that challenges a widely held view among evolutionary biologists. An axiom in the field says the more important a body part, the less it will differ in...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
First female nipple to be broadcast on British daytime TV

Is she normal, Doc?

Is she normal, Doc?

Florida lizards evolve before eyes of scientists

Chimps are natural-born killers, say scientists

Opinion: The origin of homosexuality

Planet of the apes



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Princess Lemonious adds flavour to classic

J Capri foundation to assist artistes

Tahiti KabaÃ±as woos Kingston

Dann-I

Corporate Cookout at this evening

Marco Polo party returns to Portmore

Kananjah calls for Defiance

SPORTS more
India crush Ireland in record victory to seal T20 series win in Dublin

Calypso Spikers serve off CAZOVA defence

Maha Raja for feature

Sawh cops Flow Cricketer of the Year honours

Harvard goes after Robert Farfan Cup

Gabriel joins TKR

Solo ping-pong tourney serves off at Tacarigua

POLITICS more
Sunscreen a Summer Must-Have

Messi not dictating Argentina tactics, says Sampaoli

UPP must make adjustments to remain relevant

Two bailed, two remanded on drug charges

AmCham T&T gets second female President

'My heart and conscience are clean'

Purity hiking its bread prices only

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 29 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 29 2018

Niquan bringing 700 jobs, US$125m

AmCham T&T gets second female President

Get on board with country’s diversification

NGL shares climb to $29.98

Gabriel joins TKR

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Two bailed, two remanded on drug charges

Murder, then suicide in Tacoma, Washington

Niquan bringing 700 jobs, US$125m

Sawh cops Flow Cricketer of the Year honours

Suspect had bitter history with newspaper

US newsroom gunman wanted to 'kill as many as possible'

Bajans miss shot  

RELATED STORIES
First female nipple to be broadcast on British daytime TV

Is she normal, Doc?

Is she normal, Doc?

Florida lizards evolve before eyes of scientists

Chimps are natural-born killers, say scientists

Opinion: The origin of homosexuality

Planet of the apes

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...