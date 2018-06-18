Suspect had bitter history with newspaper

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, June 18, 2018

MARYLAND, United States (AP) â A man who police say opened fire at a Maryland newspaper office Thursday, killing five and injuring two others, had a long, acrimonious history with the newspaper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists on Twitter .Jarrod Warren...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Police called suspect in Capital Gazette newsroom shooting no threat in 2013

MAJ denounces fatal gun attack on US journalists

Suspect in Maryland newsroom shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

Capital Gazette shooting: Maryland newspaper victims named after 'targeted' attack

Capital Gazette shooting: Maryland newspaper victims named after 'targeted' attack

Jarrod W. Ramos: Capital Gazette shooting suspect had long-running feud with Maryland newspaper

Colorado town sues all its voters over election



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sean Paul releases his first-ever EP

A healthy World Cup advertising culture

Reincarnation explains much for Kabaka Pyramid

Jamaican music burning hot - Capleton, JR Gong carry flag

Ras Slick enjoying tour

Big Dance to bring authentic Jamaican vibe

Patcha Blacks to release album

SPORTS more
Riley calling for girls

ExxonMobil U-14 Schools Football competition continues today

GFF expresses condolence to family of former football administrator

‘Killing two birds with one stone’ – “Standard of B’dos Cricket is far higher than Guyana”- Shaquille Williams

SARA “Lash It Out” T20 game set for DCC

CBC Championship in Suriname… Guyana negotiate Barbados 76-71 to reach final

World Cup Briefs

POLITICS more
'My heart and conscience are clean'

Purity hiking its bread prices only

Elections and Boundaries: No political interference in the Re-registration

Elections and Boundaries Department is Ready for Re-registration

Oas

Jamaica prepares for CARICOM Heads of government conference

Prime Minister Mottley to attend CARICOM heads conference

BUSINESS more
Central Bank appoints a liquidator for Choice Bank

Choice Bank’s Licensed Revoked

PUC Outlines Expert Findings

PUC Talks Mean Electricity Rate Increase

Stanley Motta to raise $4b in IPO

Insurers shares gain on BSX

Mall Reid St Entrance Re-Opens After Upgrade

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Suspect had bitter history with newspaper

US newsroom gunman wanted to 'kill as many as possible'

Bajans miss shot  

Ganja seller fined $6 000

Cops: Way too many accidents

Two Corentyne men found guilty of raping friend

‘Killing two birds with one stone’ – “Standard of B’dos Cricket is far higher than Guyana”- Shaquille Williams

RELATED STORIES
Police called suspect in Capital Gazette newsroom shooting no threat in 2013

MAJ denounces fatal gun attack on US journalists

Suspect in Maryland newsroom shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

Capital Gazette shooting: Maryland newspaper victims named after 'targeted' attack

Capital Gazette shooting: Maryland newspaper victims named after 'targeted' attack

Jarrod W. Ramos: Capital Gazette shooting suspect had long-running feud with Maryland newspaper

Colorado town sues all its voters over election

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...