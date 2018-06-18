NCCU to investigate social media allegations

Dominica News Online - Friday, June 18, 2018

President of the National Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Board of Directors, Josephine Dublin has revealed that a special committee has been set up in order to investigate allegations concerning the organization that have been circulating on social media recently. Addressing...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Special committee to investigate NCCU allegations

NCCU lowers mortgage interest rate

NCCU lowers mortgage interest rate

NCCU total assets exceed half a billion dollars

IN PICTURES: NCCU Cadence-lypso Festival

NCCU promises a better cadence-lypso show this year

NCCU Cadence-lypso competition to be held next year



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ras Slick enjoying tour

Big Dance to bring authentic Jamaican vibe

Patcha Blacks to release album

Black River Day set for July 27

Reggae singer to release three albums in 2018

D'Angel, Laden headline new rhythm

Jahmiel heads for European tour

SPORTS more
Town name coaching staff

Lambe looks to make impact at Cambridge

Grantley Adams International Airport implements new security measures from June 30

Lambe looks to make impact at Cambridge

Dandy Town goats safely back home

Phillips Wins Aruba TIHTA U14 Tennis Title

Jump Rope “Save Your Soles” Sneaker Drive

POLITICS more
Minister: First Phase Of Energy Rebate Initiative

Minister Burch: Waste Collection, Trucks, Costs

Legislation to block illegal construction

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Tap Bajan brain power

Jamaican minister sues Opposition spokesman

Press Release: Charges laid for Drugs seized in the Falmouth Area

Editorial: Be prepared, questions await

BUSINESS more
Policy changes being made to keep Dominica clean

Limestone Re in 278m ILS issuance

Bermuda Press half-year profit soars

Hub Culture launches carbon token

Dive Bermuda to host womens dive day

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 28 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 28 2018

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Four injured in vehicular collision at Layou

Security beefed up at St Andrew Parish Court as relatives of Chrisopher 'Dudus' Coke appear before judge

Trelawny police urge motorists to be cautious following fatal crash

Black “Allah” flags at airport in St. Thomas sparks investigation

Suspect in Maryland newsroom shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

Gangsters keep stealing my underwear - Man complains to police

Woman killed in fiery crash

RELATED STORIES
Special committee to investigate NCCU allegations

NCCU lowers mortgage interest rate

NCCU lowers mortgage interest rate

NCCU total assets exceed half a billion dollars

IN PICTURES: NCCU Cadence-lypso Festival

NCCU promises a better cadence-lypso show this year

NCCU Cadence-lypso competition to be held next year

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
robin williams: Do you want a professional hacker? Hack facebook ? Hack email? Change school grades? Hack visichat room ? Hack flash chat room ? Hack ftp user & pass ? Hack database ? Hack yahoo mail ? Hack...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...