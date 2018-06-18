Asthma sufferers at risk of ‘life-threatening attacks’ as pollen count hits ten-year high 

Telegraph UK - Friday, June 18, 2018

An estimated 3.3million people in the UK who have asthma say their pollen allergy triggers their asthma so as well as having to deal with classic hay fever symptoms such as itchy eyes, sneezing and a running nose, they re at risk of a life-threatening asthma attack. People who have asthma and a...read more

