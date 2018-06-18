Long-time Lotto winner claims $85m jackpot

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, June 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Fate played its hand for long-time Lotto player, F Blackwood, who will be counting blessings, along with $85 million, as Supreme Ventures' latest Lotto winner.Blackwood has been playing Lotto since the number game was introduced to Jamaica, and hit it big on Saturday,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Super Lotto winner will keep job and take a Caribbean cruise

First lotto winner of 2018 takes $71m

'Mystery' $49-million Lotto winner comes forward

$49-m Lotto jackpot winner yet to claim prize

Lotto's $186-m Mystery

76-year-old Christian wins $117-m Super Lotto Jackpot

Jamaican comes close to winning Super Lotto



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BTA: More Local Entertainment This Summer

Grammys to increase nominees in top categories from 5 to 8

Graphic Design Show From July 27 To August 21

Bird Festival inspires youth across the Caribbean

Westwood student is Miss Trelawny Festival Queen

Get ready for Jazz on the Trinity Greens

Producers clash over quality of J'can music

SPORTS more
David Beckham joins Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Queen at young leaders awards ceremony

Blackman, Del Castilho shine

Rangers and Firebirds cruise

PM laments T20 that got away

West Ham goalkeeper Trott meets Premier

Bobb disappointed despite placing third

Perera returns to dash Windies hopes as SL level series

POLITICS more
PM laments T20 that got away

PM meets with cricketers

Jamaica's future depends on ability to participate in modern trade agreements, says Hanna

Handcycling programme to be launched at North Field

CCJ rules two terms only for presidents of Guyana

BREAKING NEWS: CCJ rules in favour of Presidential term limit

Shona Robison, Scotland's under fire Health Minister, quits in major Cabinet reshuffle

BUSINESS more
Altmaier, Consedine, Enoizi To Speak At Forum

BFM shares up 1.4

Top insurance figures to speak at Abir forum

Photos & Videos: Usain Bolt Meets With Fans

KPMG Staff Members Help ‘Make A Difference’

Photos & Videos: Usain Bolt Meets With Fans

Newstead to accept bitcoin

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Romanian criminal on-the-run in Britain killed his boss who took pity on him during his first day at work

Man dead after shooting incident

Court: Man Fined For Failing To Stop After Crash

Social media firms failing to take down gang rival videos because they don't know youth lingo, Barnardos boss says

$10M worth of ganja seized in St Elizabeth

Alleged lottery scammers charged

Teen charged with Cassava Piece murder remanded

RELATED STORIES
Super Lotto winner will keep job and take a Caribbean cruise

First lotto winner of 2018 takes $71m

'Mystery' $49-million Lotto winner comes forward

$49-m Lotto jackpot winner yet to claim prize

Lotto's $186-m Mystery

76-year-old Christian wins $117-m Super Lotto Jackpot

Jamaican comes close to winning Super Lotto

RECENT COMMENTS
Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Photos & Results: FA Cup Preliminary Football
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

The 70 prisoners serving whole life sentences in the UK
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
MORIAH STERLING: as far as credit report hacking with professionalism and high assurance in getting your job done in this modern world. i'll leave you with their contact address Q UA D H A CK ED @ GM AI L . C OM ....

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Photos & Results: FA Cup Preliminary Football
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

The 70 prisoners serving whole life sentences in the UK
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...