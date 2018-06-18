Ronaldo misses from the spot as Portugal held to draw

Antigua Observer - Tuesday, June 18, 2018

Portugal progressed to the World Cup knockout stage after drawing with Iran in a game full of VAR controversy.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Bulldogs Remain Undefeated

Senior cop suspended amid passport probe

TRINIDAD: Minister’s stepdaughter freed: Ransom paid

Union suggests temporary relocation of Post Office

Pardons for prisoners on gov’t agenda

ABEC pleased with election day processes

Matthew: I Am Not Comfortable



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Tuesdays @ the theatre | Entertainment value high in 'Young & Wreckless' - Final twist too severe to bring off humorous end

Stellar performances at Groovin' In The Park

Non-stop Groovin' on Sunday afternoon

Jahman aims to soar with Altitude

Richie does ode to greats

Shuler King visit comedy bar tonight

Entertainment value high in 'Young & Wreckless' - Final twist too severe to bring off humorous end

SPORTS more
Tennis: Phillips Advances To 2nd Round In Aruba

Tennis: Phillips Advances To 2nd Round In Aruba

Nature Valley 5K Road Race This Sunday

Bulldogs Remain Undefeated

England to face champions West Indies in Group A

Napoli remain on top

Navy Seals race to rescue children's football team trapped in Thai cave

POLITICS more
Senate: Order Of Business For June 27th

No unrest in Argentina camp! - Sampaoli

Public Accountability Inspectorate to be established to look into Petrojam - Holness

The post of director of elections — Part 2

Germany calls for stable, diverse Turkey

PM instructs Gov't workers use official e-mail for business

Crawford slams PNP for unfair treatment

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 25 2018

AOG Appoints Ballard As Chief Financial Officer

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 25 2018

AOG Appoints Ballard As Chief Financial Officer

The circular economy: A new business model

SSL quietly bringing more SMEs to stock market —Street Forrest

IMF points to positive growth outlook in Haiti

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Unmarked police motorbikes intercept mopeds in Manchester

Three plead guilty in gun, ammo and drug bust case

Stolen cash was not found at my home – says sister of robbery accused

Bandits rob Diamond couple then goes to ATM and withdraw

US approves marijuana-based drug for seizures

Suspects held for defrauding murdered British couple

Disappointed Chuck still pushing for plea bargaining

RELATED STORIES
Bulldogs Remain Undefeated

Senior cop suspended amid passport probe

TRINIDAD: Minister’s stepdaughter freed: Ransom paid

Union suggests temporary relocation of Post Office

Pardons for prisoners on gov’t agenda

ABEC pleased with election day processes

Matthew: I Am Not Comfortable

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Photos & Results: FA Cup Preliminary Football
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

The 70 prisoners serving whole life sentences in the UK
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

No Charges for Diplomat in Fatal Accident as Family Buries 3 Victims
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Photos & Results: FA Cup Preliminary Football
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

The 70 prisoners serving whole life sentences in the UK
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

No Charges for Diplomat in Fatal Accident as Family Buries 3 Victims
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...