Grenada’s new Parliament building officially opened

Montserrat Reporter - Monday, June 18, 2018

By STAFF WRITER ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Jun 21, CMC â Â  Grenadaâs new Parliament building was officially opened on Thursday in a ceremony attended by representatives of funding governments, regional leaders, parliamentarians and the general public. The opening follows the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Grenada's new Parliament building opens

Regional leaders to attend opening of Grenada’s new parliament building

Grenada government recommits to regional integration

Grenada opposition leader calls for investigation into Saudi transaction

PM Thomas is new Grenada foreign minister

Grenada no-confidence motion defeated

Former Grenada PM repeats call for immediate general election



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Daniel’s Head Beach Is Open For Summer

Turner's big date with GATFFEST

Vogue: Bermuda Carnival Is The ‘Perfect Option’

Vogue: Bermuda Carnival Is The ‘Perfect Option’

Wedding feels just like the first time

KBB Issues Last Call For “Trashy” Artwork

New T-Shirts Aim To Invoke Pride, Show Culture

SPORTS more
Photos: Newport Bermuda Race Prize-Giving

9-Year-Old Golfer Playing Well In Florida

Icc Women’s World T20 2018 Schedule Announced

Jason Cundy: women's voices are too high for football commentary 

Bermuda Triathletes Compete In Costa Rica

Bermuda Triathletes Compete In Costa Rica

Clarien donates 5,000 to Flora Fund

POLITICS more
CARICOM Secretary General welcomes new Barbados PM to regional body

Photos: Premier & MPs Visit Seniors Homes

Public Accountability Inspectorate to examine management of Petrojam — Holness

Ruling party elects new leader

PM: Only official Government emails

Opposition calls for resignation of Energy Minister

Public servants urged to craft response to Dominica’s recovery

BUSINESS more
Private sector groups call for forensic audit of Petrojam, Universal Access Fund

BFM shares up 3.8

Invest Caribbean Now offering Medical Marijuana real estate loans

Four retiring professionals honoured

Clarien donates 5,000 to Flora Fund

RISA Honours Kawaley, Hellman, Lowe & Mayor

Youth Movement: Entrepreneur Chelsea Warren

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
O-Wrap: Baby's body found in bucket... Suspects held in British couple's credit card fraud... Cops kill 3 alleged gunmen

Two men arrested in connection with murder of Portland elderly couple

Guyana President declares national day of mourning

UPDATE: One man taken into custody following murder of British couple in Portland

Supreme Court refuses to hear Making a Murderer case

Court: Woman Charged With Stealing $100K

Traffic diverted after Court Street collision

RELATED STORIES
Grenada's new Parliament building opens

Regional leaders to attend opening of Grenada’s new parliament building

Grenada government recommits to regional integration

Grenada opposition leader calls for investigation into Saudi transaction

PM Thomas is new Grenada foreign minister

Grenada no-confidence motion defeated

Former Grenada PM repeats call for immediate general election

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Photos & Results: FA Cup Preliminary Football
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

The 70 prisoners serving whole life sentences in the UK
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

No Charges for Diplomat in Fatal Accident as Family Buries 3 Victims
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Photos & Results: FA Cup Preliminary Football
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

The 70 prisoners serving whole life sentences in the UK
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

No Charges for Diplomat in Fatal Accident as Family Buries 3 Victims
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...