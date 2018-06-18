TCD closure

Royal Gazette - Monday, June 18, 2018

The Transport Control Department closed early because of a plumbing problem. A spokesman said The matter is being addressed by the Department of Works and Engineering. TCD hopes to return to normal operating hours tomorrow at 8. 30am.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
TCD shut after flooding

Network problems at Government buildings

TCD closed for today

TCD shut due to absence of water

TCD logo warning

Morning TCD tests cancelled

TCD runs into computer problems



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Turner's big date with GATFFEST

Vogue: Bermuda Carnival Is The ‘Perfect Option’

Vogue: Bermuda Carnival Is The ‘Perfect Option’

Wedding feels just like the first time

KBB Issues Last Call For “Trashy” Artwork

New T-Shirts Aim To Invoke Pride, Show Culture

Panorama Competition is on

SPORTS more
9-Year-Old Golfer Playing Well In Florida

Icc Women’s World T20 2018 Schedule Announced

Jason Cundy: women's voices are too high for football commentary 

Bermuda Triathletes Compete In Costa Rica

Bermuda Triathletes Compete In Costa Rica

Clarien donates 5,000 to Flora Fund

Somerset wall is rebuilt

POLITICS more
Ruling party elects new leader

PM: Only official Government emails

Opposition calls for resignation of Energy Minister

Public servants urged to craft response to Dominica’s recovery

Proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill too important for one parliamentary sitting says DFP leader

Resolution to fund Housing Recovery Project authorized

German politicians row over use of burkinis in school swimming lessons

BUSINESS more
BFM shares up 3.8

Invest Caribbean Now offering Medical Marijuana real estate loans

Four retiring professionals honoured

Clarien donates 5,000 to Flora Fund

RISA Honours Kawaley, Hellman, Lowe & Mayor

Youth Movement: Entrepreneur Chelsea Warren

Youth Movement: Entrepreneur Chelsea Warren

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Supreme Court refuses to hear Making a Murderer case

Court: Woman Charged With Stealing $100K

Traffic diverted after Court Street collision

Car & Motorcycle Collision In Court Street Area

US OKs marijuana-based drug for seizures

Commission says no probe into Asot

Chemical weapons inspectors risk credibility unless given power to blame, Britain argues

RELATED STORIES
TCD shut after flooding

Network problems at Government buildings

TCD closed for today

TCD shut due to absence of water

TCD logo warning

Morning TCD tests cancelled

TCD runs into computer problems

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Photos & Results: FA Cup Preliminary Football
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

The 70 prisoners serving whole life sentences in the UK
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

No Charges for Diplomat in Fatal Accident as Family Buries 3 Victims
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

House Burt on uncertainty in Europe
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

New sculpture at Hamilton Princess
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

21,780 teachers in Nigeria fail primary four exam
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Shineka Gray case moves to next year
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Hot soca at the Cove
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Photos & Results: FA Cup Preliminary Football
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

The 70 prisoners serving whole life sentences in the UK
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

No Charges for Diplomat in Fatal Accident as Family Buries 3 Victims
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...