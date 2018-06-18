Missing elderly Dominican found alive in Antigua

Monday, June 18, 2018

The family of James Joseph is celebrating today in Antigua because he has been found and he is alive. Sixty-eight-year-old James who was missing for the past four days was found this morning at a place called Pensioners Beach. His...read more

User:

User:

