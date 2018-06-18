US says still working to reunite 2 053 children with families

Nation News - Monday, June 18, 2018

WASHINGTON â The United States government still has 2 053 children in its custody who were separated from their parents under President Donald Trumpâs âzero toleranceâ immigration policy and officials...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Women's March draws thousands as Trump term enters second year

Thousands of Palestinians take part in anti-Trump protests

UN to vote on call for US Jerusalem decision to be withdrawn

Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; anti-Trump protest flares in Beirut

Israeli strikes kill two Gaza gunmen, anti-Trump protests less intense

One dead, scores hurt in Palestinian 'Day of Rage' over Jerusalem

Trump son-in-law had undisclosed contacts with Russian envoy say sources



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Vogue: Bermuda Carnival Is The ‘Perfect Option’

Vogue: Bermuda Carnival Is The ‘Perfect Option’

Wedding feels just like the first time

KBB Issues Last Call For “Trashy” Artwork

New T-Shirts Aim To Invoke Pride, Show Culture

Panorama Competition is on

Unruly Popcaan

SPORTS more
Bermuda Triathletes Compete In Costa Rica

Bermuda Triathletes Compete In Costa Rica

Clarien donates 5,000 to Flora Fund

Somerset wall is rebuilt

League Games continue despite rain

Donations Made For Somerset Cricket Club Wall

Clarien Bank Donates $5,000 To Flora Duffy Fund

POLITICS more
Resolution to fund Housing Recovery Project authorized

German politicians row over use of burkinis in school swimming lessons

Proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill to be read only once in Parliament today

Nothing to worry about in proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill PM Skerrit says

Erdogan rival accepts election results as world leaders congratulate Turkish president

Farmer gets eight years for sex with teen

The post of director of elections

BUSINESS more
Four retiring professionals honoured

Clarien donates 5,000 to Flora Fund

RISA Honours Kawaley, Hellman, Lowe & Mayor

Youth Movement: Entrepreneur Chelsea Warren

Youth Movement: Entrepreneur Chelsea Warren

IoD Bermuda governance conference announced

Charity to benefit from T-shirt sales

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
86 killed in central Nigeria as farmers, herders clash

Body of baby found in bucket of water in St Ann

French butchers issue plea for police protection from vegans after spate of attacks

Woman accused of stealing from employer

IOC, INDECOM probing fatal shooting of three men in St Mary

Court: Man Fined For Racist Slur At Police

DOMLEC captures DAVA 2017-2018 Business League Champions Title

RELATED STORIES
Women's March draws thousands as Trump term enters second year

Thousands of Palestinians take part in anti-Trump protests

UN to vote on call for US Jerusalem decision to be withdrawn

Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; anti-Trump protest flares in Beirut

Israeli strikes kill two Gaza gunmen, anti-Trump protests less intense

One dead, scores hurt in Palestinian 'Day of Rage' over Jerusalem

Trump son-in-law had undisclosed contacts with Russian envoy say sources

RECENT COMMENTS
NCF benefits from Chinese gift
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

This week's shutterbugs
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

OPINION: Rijock: A dangerous pathological liar
KennethRijock: Astaphan - you are the liar, and lawyer for criminals.

Antigua government minister sues Kenneth Rijock
KennethRijock: Where's the lawsuit against me, Asot ?

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Holness requests review of safety policies at children’s homes and places of safety
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

RECENT COMMENTS
NCF benefits from Chinese gift
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

This week's shutterbugs
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

OPINION: Rijock: A dangerous pathological liar
KennethRijock: Astaphan - you are the liar, and lawyer for criminals.

Antigua government minister sues Kenneth Rijock
KennethRijock: Where's the lawsuit against me, Asot ?

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Holness requests review of safety policies at children’s homes and places of safety
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...