Be about more than just the numbers - Leighton McKnight urges accountants to be nation builders

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, June 18, 2018

Nassau, Bahamas:PwC Jamaica's Territory Leader Leighton McKnight is challenging regional professional accountants to look beyond the numbers and get more involved in nation-building through more focus on corporate social responsibility.McKnight was...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Upcoming accounting changes will impact J'can firms — PwC

More sponsor support for ICATT’s accounting conference

BICA to host ICAC annual conference 2018

Region’s accountants focus on public finance reform

Bahamas to host public reporting and accountability conference

ICAJ to host top level conference

First Bahamian Woman Elected ICAC President



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
GATFFEST Awards: folklore and sci-fi take top spots

GATFFEST Awards: folklore and sci-fi take top spots

J'can producer recruited to Grammy chapter board

Sanchez set to thrill Kingston

Absurdity with moments of brilliance

Palmer podiums at US Festival of Speed

Shiona Turini Styles Dancer’s Shoot For ‘Elle’

SPORTS more
'Come Scramble a success!' - Netball Jamaica

Bloomfield signs with Puma

Orville Higgins | Take action, ICC!

Brilliant Taylor - Calabar standout smashes national 400m junior record

Regal hunting NYSCL double

LABA/ YBG/ Powerade Linden Regional Schools U19 Basketball C/Ship…. Unbeaten LTI stop Mackenzie High as Pellew and Gilkes cart off MVP...

'Come Scramble a success!' - Netball Jamaica

POLITICS more
Allegations of politics in the judiciary, stumbling blocks in business must be addressed – Boyer

Sandals promises windfall for Tobago

PSVs fear for future

Who Will Be The Pppc Presidental Candidate?

Thirteenth Chinese Medical Brigade commended for service

Reid, Vaz among four caretakers confirmed by JLP's central executive

JLP central executive meeting confirms 4 caretakers

BUSINESS more
Allegations of politics in the judiciary, stumbling blocks in business must be addressed – Boyer

Green Works launched to boost agriculture

Sandals promises windfall for Tobago

Guyanese scholar makes 2018 Class of Ignite Caribbean’s 30 Under 30 Honorees

Superannuation Fund Report Tabled In House

Statistics Bulletin: Imports, Employment, Visitors

A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings Of Wilton Re

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Burnt body behind temple…Ex-con killed vendor to prevent him from giving evidence in friend’s murder trial

Gov't seeks to take over Moneague College for police training

Travis Chase’s question over the dinner table

Almost three years after…Findings of probe into murder of female psychiatric patient still unknown

Police corporal arrests his own driver

In six months…Speeding cops pay out almost $500,000 to repair damaged vehicles

Shiona Turini Styles Dancer’s Shoot For ‘Elle’

RELATED STORIES
Upcoming accounting changes will impact J'can firms — PwC

More sponsor support for ICATT’s accounting conference

BICA to host ICAC annual conference 2018

Region’s accountants focus on public finance reform

Bahamas to host public reporting and accountability conference

ICAJ to host top level conference

First Bahamian Woman Elected ICAC President

RECENT COMMENTS
NCF benefits from Chinese gift
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

This week's shutterbugs
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

OPINION: Rijock: A dangerous pathological liar
KennethRijock: Astaphan - you are the liar, and lawyer for criminals.

Antigua government minister sues Kenneth Rijock
KennethRijock: Where's the lawsuit against me, Asot ?

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Holness requests review of safety policies at children’s homes and places of safety
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

RECENT COMMENTS
NCF benefits from Chinese gift
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

This week's shutterbugs
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

OPINION: Rijock: A dangerous pathological liar
KennethRijock: Astaphan - you are the liar, and lawyer for criminals.

Antigua government minister sues Kenneth Rijock
KennethRijock: Where's the lawsuit against me, Asot ?

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Holness requests review of safety policies at children’s homes and places of safety
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...