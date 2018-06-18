NIS warning

Nation News - Monday, June 18, 2018

Pay your National Insurance contributions to ensure you receive a pension, and donât wait for a financial need or crisis, advises Minister of Labour Colin Jordan. His appeal, aimed principally at self-employed...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Time for big stick

Make them pay!

LOUISE FAIRSAVE: Self-employed savings fund

LOUISE FAIRSAVE: DB versus DC

Amnesty vital to boost coffers for future retirees

5 days to pay

Self-employed told, pay NIS dues



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
GATFFEST Awards: folklore and sci-fi take top spots

GATFFEST Awards: folklore and sci-fi take top spots

J'can producer recruited to Grammy chapter board

Sanchez set to thrill Kingston

Absurdity with moments of brilliance

Palmer podiums at US Festival of Speed

Shiona Turini Styles Dancer’s Shoot For ‘Elle’

SPORTS more
Holder 74, Dowrich 71 take Windies to 204

GOA Olympic Day Open Doubles Badminton Tournament 2018 concludes

CBC Men’s Championship 2018…Wiggins and Webster lead Guyana to 93-64 opening win over Grenada

Windies v Sri Lanka 3rd Test Holder (74), Dowrich (71) lead recovery, Roach & Gabriel spearhead Windies fight back

'Come Scramble a success!' - Netball Jamaica

Bloomfield signs with Puma

Orville Higgins | Take action, ICC!

POLITICS more
Allegations of politics in the judiciary, stumbling blocks in business must be addressed – Boyer

Sandals promises windfall for Tobago

PSVs fear for future

Who Will Be The Pppc Presidental Candidate?

Thirteenth Chinese Medical Brigade commended for service

Reid, Vaz among four caretakers confirmed by JLP's central executive

JLP central executive meeting confirms 4 caretakers

BUSINESS more
Gold Board in moves to assist small miners

Allegations of politics in the judiciary, stumbling blocks in business must be addressed – Boyer

Green Works launched to boost agriculture

Sandals promises windfall for Tobago

Guyanese scholar makes 2018 Class of Ignite Caribbean’s 30 Under 30 Honorees

Superannuation Fund Report Tabled In House

Statistics Bulletin: Imports, Employment, Visitors

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
British man killed in suspected hit-and-run attack in Cyprus

Hotel owner robbed at gunpoint

Venezuelan murdered while beating spouse for dancing with another man

Burnt body behind temple…Ex-con killed vendor to prevent him from giving evidence in friend’s murder trial

Gov't seeks to take over Moneague College for police training

Travis Chase’s question over the dinner table

Almost three years after…Findings of probe into murder of female psychiatric patient still unknown

RELATED STORIES
Time for big stick

Make them pay!

LOUISE FAIRSAVE: Self-employed savings fund

LOUISE FAIRSAVE: DB versus DC

Amnesty vital to boost coffers for future retirees

5 days to pay

Self-employed told, pay NIS dues

RECENT COMMENTS
NCF benefits from Chinese gift
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

This week's shutterbugs
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

OPINION: Rijock: A dangerous pathological liar
KennethRijock: Astaphan - you are the liar, and lawyer for criminals.

Antigua government minister sues Kenneth Rijock
KennethRijock: Where's the lawsuit against me, Asot ?

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Holness requests review of safety policies at children’s homes and places of safety
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

RECENT COMMENTS
NCF benefits from Chinese gift
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

This week's shutterbugs
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

OPINION: Rijock: A dangerous pathological liar
KennethRijock: Astaphan - you are the liar, and lawyer for criminals.

Antigua government minister sues Kenneth Rijock
KennethRijock: Where's the lawsuit against me, Asot ?

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Holness requests review of safety policies at children’s homes and places of safety
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...