Klass Money releases “Rude Whine” track featuring King Dice

Dominica News Online - Sunday, June 18, 2018

Dominica rap artist Klass Money, based in Miami, teams up with, Dominicaâs 8 time Calypso Winner, legendary King Dice to bring you âRude Whineâ! Route Change Music Group unveils the new cover and song produced by Trinidadâs top producer, DLL...read more

