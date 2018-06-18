KWL reports $1.6b in profits, announces projects to position Jamaica as major logistics provider

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, June 18, 2018

After announcing profits of $1.6 billion, Kingston Wharves Limited (KWL) says it's now focused on what it calls its "Next Step Logistics" strategy which aims to establish Jamaica as a major logistics provider in the region.Speaking at KWL's annual...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
KWL setting up pre-inspection facility for used car imports

Kingston Wharves moving auto cargo to Tinson Pen, reorganises port facilities

Kingston Wharves moving vehicle cargo to Tinson Pen, reorganises port facilities

Kgn Wharves tacks US$30 million on expansion budget

Kingston Wharves ups Hub investment to US$100m

Kingston Wharves to double capacity

Kingston Wharves to start expansion in early 2014



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
C'bean American actress Cicely Tyson inducted into 'Wall of Fame'

Strykz To Host Bowling Block Party On June 30

Photo Set #2: Clarien Bank Iron Kids Triathlon

Photo Set #2: Clarien Iron Kids Triathlon

Father takes son out of Musical Youth - Michael Jackson respected group but passed up on picture

'Land' war!

Alive and fighting

SPORTS more
Hawley places fourth in Brasilia

Kyle bowled over by fatherhood

Tyler Lopes Competes In The Netherlands

Photo Set #2: Clarien Iron Kids Triathlon

Photos/Results: All Star Girls Cricket East v West

Photos/Results: All Star Girls Cricket East v West

Charles’ 30-sec goal quiets Army 2-1

POLITICS more
Zimbabwe vows vote to go ahead despite rally blast

Erdogan facing major test as voting ends in Turkey elections

Opposition leader calls for resignation of National Security Minister

Zimbabwe blast won't halt election, says Mnangagwa

Turkish voters head to the polls to decide whether to keep Erdogan in power

The crime plan is here

St Thomas Renaissance Foundation gives to primary schools

BUSINESS more
Superannuation Fund Report Tabled In House

Statistics Bulletin: Imports, Employment, Visitors

A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings Of Wilton Re

Crop Over, horse racing fail to keep cricket fans awayvinod

Marriage is (literally) good for the heart — study

Like Star Trek: Voice shopping seen as new frontier

US property crisis looms as sea level rises, experts warn

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
British ex-pat grandparents murdered in their Jamaican home, 'devastated' sons confirm

Parents of domestic abuse victim who committed suicide after ex-boyfriend's abuse reveal 'horror' as he gains university place

Fatal shooting in Westmoreland

New head of Pakistan Taliban appointed as movement finally admits Mullah Fazlullah was killed

Five injured after brazen attack by lone gunman in May Pen

Zimbabwe vows vote to go ahead despite rally blast

Six shot, injured in May Pen market

RELATED STORIES
KWL setting up pre-inspection facility for used car imports

Kingston Wharves moving auto cargo to Tinson Pen, reorganises port facilities

Kingston Wharves moving vehicle cargo to Tinson Pen, reorganises port facilities

Kgn Wharves tacks US$30 million on expansion budget

Kingston Wharves ups Hub investment to US$100m

Kingston Wharves to double capacity

Kingston Wharves to start expansion in early 2014

RECENT COMMENTS
NCF benefits from Chinese gift
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

This week's shutterbugs
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

OPINION: Rijock: A dangerous pathological liar
KennethRijock: Astaphan - you are the liar, and lawyer for criminals.

Antigua government minister sues Kenneth Rijock
KennethRijock: Where's the lawsuit against me, Asot ?

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Holness requests review of safety policies at children’s homes and places of safety
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

RECENT COMMENTS
NCF benefits from Chinese gift
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

This week's shutterbugs
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Nicholas Shields: ★HIRE A LEGIT HACKER★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍...

OPINION: Rijock: A dangerous pathological liar
KennethRijock: Astaphan - you are the liar, and lawyer for criminals.

Antigua government minister sues Kenneth Rijock
KennethRijock: Where's the lawsuit against me, Asot ?

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Holness requests review of safety policies at children’s homes and places of safety
eva tito: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired Mr Frank for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my husband's phone, and he far exceeded my expectations. He helped me get the...

Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...