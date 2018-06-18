Venezuela urged to stop spread of measles, diphtheria

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, June 18, 2018

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) today painted a bleak picture of Venezuela's healthcare system, calling for urgent action to stop the transmission of measles and diphtheria amid an intensifying crisis that has seen an exodus of doctors.read more

