Heavy rain causes havoc in south east

Dominica News Online - Friday, June 18, 2018

Heavy rain associated with a tropical wave which is now affecting Dominica has washed away the La Ronde bypass, affected the Sari Sari Bridge and has cut off the community of La Plaine. MP for the La Plaine Constituency, Petter...read more

