PAHO teams begin mercury investigation at GGMC complex

Kaieteur News - Friday, June 18, 2018

A team from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) is currently assessing the mercury clean-up efforts at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Brickdam complex. The team, which comprises two industrial hygienists, two physicians and a mining engineer, is conducting tests to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Mercury pollution… Concerns linger as joint team focuses on air quality studies

PAHO to lead investigation into mercury emission – Govt will spare no expense to ensure workers safety

Four GGMC workers die during six-month period- exposure to mercury emission blamed

Mercury poisoning at GGMC compound…60 staff tested with above normal levels

GGMC imports meds for mercury-poisoned workers

No treatment yet for GGMC’s mercury poisoning victims

Mercury-related health conditions of GGMC workers at crisis stage



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Patcha Blacks has high hopes for album

Diversion debuts with Last Night

Vershon looks to Poetry

Sugar Bear making big splash

Stick Figure has World on Fire

Rise and fall of Gully Bop

Groovin' In The Park promoters promise no repeat of a premature ending

SPORTS more
Hope, Taylor take top CWI/WIPA awards

Football Fever | Salah, Neymar, Messi: World Cup stars stifled

GCB donate brush cutter to LBI Community Centre Cricket Club

Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Coaching Programme… BCB to host spinners and batsmen Clinics this weekend, dozens of youths to benefit

Carlton Sinclair is BCB Father of the Year

Rawle Toney Thinks the Young Women Representing Guyana in Basketball were “Humiliated”

GCUSA to hold interactive session on Sunday

POLITICS more
Release GGMC, all other forensic audits – Opposition Leader

Grandmothers: Unsung Heroes Of Society

Issue has to do with absence of fairness in process that led to hiring of GECOM DCEO

Evidence of Political Interference in Village Councils Elections

Evidence of Political Interference in Village Councils Elections

Mottley to meet with developers

PM breaks ground at Harmony Hall Green

BUSINESS more
Less than 300 taxpayers account for 68 percent of GRA total revenue – GRA Boss

Walter Molano | Venezuela: 'Curiouser and curiouser'

Treasury chief outlines UK plan to remain a finance hub

Xiaomi: A Chinese start-up out to challenge Google, Amazon

OPEC enters meeting that could set direction of oil prices

DBJ raising billions to rescue start-ups from ‘valley of death’

Kremi profits falter under rising input costs

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Sugar Bear making big splash

Charing Cross station evacuated as armed police detain 'man on the tracks claiming to have a bomb'

Appeal court orders murder retrial of former university student

NWC contractor killed in Clarendon home invasion

Rise and fall of Gully Bop

Quarter of Japanese workers confess they want to kill their boss

Police Launch Internal and Criminal Probe into Fatal Beat Down

RELATED STORIES
Mercury pollution… Concerns linger as joint team focuses on air quality studies

PAHO to lead investigation into mercury emission – Govt will spare no expense to ensure workers safety

Four GGMC workers die during six-month period- exposure to mercury emission blamed

Mercury poisoning at GGMC compound…60 staff tested with above normal levels

GGMC imports meds for mercury-poisoned workers

No treatment yet for GGMC’s mercury poisoning victims

Mercury-related health conditions of GGMC workers at crisis stage

RECENT COMMENTS
Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Furbert defends bus service work-to-rule
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Axis Capital is finalist at Hedge Fund event
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Rawlins and select XI suffer defeat
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Goslings sues CFO over unauthorised payments
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Sections of Annotto Bay, St Mary under curfew
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

US leaving UN's Human Rights Council, cites anti-Israel bias
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

RECENT COMMENTS
Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Furbert defends bus service work-to-rule
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Axis Capital is finalist at Hedge Fund event
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Rawlins and select XI suffer defeat
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Goslings sues CFO over unauthorised payments
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Sections of Annotto Bay, St Mary under curfew
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

US leaving UN's Human Rights Council, cites anti-Israel bias
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...