Plane makes emergency landing

Nation News - Friday, June 18, 2018

A cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing earlier tonight. Reports reaching NATIONNEWS indicate it was a DHL carrier. The flight landed around 7 p.m. and there were no reports of injuries...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Man missing after Jolly Roger cruise

Lowe on the mend

Fires keeping BFS busy

South American bound flight makes emergency landing in Bermuda

DHL angers 'Butch' Stewart

Accident in Taitt Hill

Pilot treated at QEH



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
EU plans to make film festival an annual event

One Of Most ‘Instagrammed’ Beaches In World

Celebrity golf tournament

Fashion Festival Celebrity Golf Tournament

Fashion Festival Celebrity Golf Tournament

Laura celebrates centenary with family

Canada Day BBQ Beach Party On June 30

SPORTS more
Division Winners In Newport Bermuda Race

Photos, Results: Golf Stroke Play Championships

Windies hope night time is right time to win back fans

Hope And Taylor Are Top Cricketers Of The Year

Shai Hope and Stafanie Talyor named top Windies cricketers of the year

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018

ANNOUNCEMENT: Thank you for your love

POLITICS more
PM breaks ground at Harmony Hall Green

Regional leaders to attend opening of Grenada’s new parliament building

Parliament: Order Of Business For June 22nd

Penalty shoot-out competition winner wins lawsuit, awarded almost $1M

Prime Minister Skerrit clarifies Anti-Terrorism Bill

Israeli PM’s wife charged with fraud

Iranian women celebrate landmark moment as they're allowed into Tehran stadium for World Cup

BUSINESS more
Employment income rose 93m in 2017

Belco signs deal to fund new power station

Mayberry Jamaica prospectus expected by month end

$107.5M Financing For New BELCO System

Butterfield falls 1.3 in New York

Fireminds wins fourth Microsoft partner award

Hope And Taylor Are Top Cricketers Of The Year

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
O-Wrap: Search on for escapees ... Argentina beaten 0-3 ... Six Klansman Gang members granted bail

Clarendon 'obeah man' gets 15 years imprisonment for rape

Contractor killed at Clarendon home

NWC contractor killed in home invasion in Clarendon

Penalty shoot-out competition winner wins lawsuit, awarded almost $1M

Hampshire police hand investigation into Gosport hospital deaths to another force after admitting failings

Appeals court orders murder retrial of former university student

RELATED STORIES
Man missing after Jolly Roger cruise

Lowe on the mend

Fires keeping BFS busy

South American bound flight makes emergency landing in Bermuda

DHL angers 'Butch' Stewart

Accident in Taitt Hill

Pilot treated at QEH

RECENT COMMENTS
Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Furbert defends bus service work-to-rule
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Axis Capital is finalist at Hedge Fund event
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Rawlins and select XI suffer defeat
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Goslings sues CFO over unauthorised payments
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Sections of Annotto Bay, St Mary under curfew
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

US leaving UN's Human Rights Council, cites anti-Israel bias
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

RECENT COMMENTS
Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Furbert defends bus service work-to-rule
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Axis Capital is finalist at Hedge Fund event
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Rawlins and select XI suffer defeat
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Goslings sues CFO over unauthorised payments
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Sections of Annotto Bay, St Mary under curfew
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

US leaving UN's Human Rights Council, cites anti-Israel bias
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...