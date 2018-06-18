Six GSAT students score 100% in all subject areas

Jamaica Observer - Friday, June 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â Six students â three boys and three girls â scored 100 per cent in all subject areas of the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT), which was conducted in March.Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Ruel Reid, made the announcement at the National GSAT...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Education minister cites reading as key to PEP student preparations

Mock PEP exams to be held in June

A quick look at the Primary Exit Profile (PEP)

Town hall meetings about PEP start November 13

School administrators, parents and students to be prepared for PEP

Minister urges school administrators, parents and students to prepare for PEP

Grade Nine Diagnostic Test to be introduced 2019



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
EU plans to make film festival an annual event

One Of Most ‘Instagrammed’ Beaches In World

Celebrity golf tournament

Fashion Festival Celebrity Golf Tournament

Fashion Festival Celebrity Golf Tournament

Laura celebrates centenary with family

Canada Day BBQ Beach Party On June 30

SPORTS more
Hope scores big on awards night

No cuts, says Cameron

Smaller team for games

Division Winners In Newport Bermuda Race

Photos, Results: Golf Stroke Play Championships

Windies hope night time is right time to win back fans

Hope And Taylor Are Top Cricketers Of The Year

POLITICS more
PM breaks ground at Harmony Hall Green

Regional leaders to attend opening of Grenada’s new parliament building

Parliament: Order Of Business For June 22nd

Penalty shoot-out competition winner wins lawsuit, awarded almost $1M

Prime Minister Skerrit clarifies Anti-Terrorism Bill

Israeli PM’s wife charged with fraud

Iranian women celebrate landmark moment as they're allowed into Tehran stadium for World Cup

BUSINESS more
Employment income rose 93m in 2017

Belco signs deal to fund new power station

Mayberry Jamaica prospectus expected by month end

$107.5M Financing For New BELCO System

Butterfield falls 1.3 in New York

Fireminds wins fourth Microsoft partner award

Hope And Taylor Are Top Cricketers Of The Year

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
O-Wrap: Search on for escapees ... Argentina beaten 0-3 ... Six Klansman Gang members granted bail

Clarendon 'obeah man' gets 15 years imprisonment for rape

Contractor killed at Clarendon home

NWC contractor killed in home invasion in Clarendon

Penalty shoot-out competition winner wins lawsuit, awarded almost $1M

Hampshire police hand investigation into Gosport hospital deaths to another force after admitting failings

Appeals court orders murder retrial of former university student

RELATED STORIES
Education minister cites reading as key to PEP student preparations

Mock PEP exams to be held in June

A quick look at the Primary Exit Profile (PEP)

Town hall meetings about PEP start November 13

School administrators, parents and students to be prepared for PEP

Minister urges school administrators, parents and students to prepare for PEP

Grade Nine Diagnostic Test to be introduced 2019

RECENT COMMENTS
Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Furbert defends bus service work-to-rule
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Axis Capital is finalist at Hedge Fund event
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Rawlins and select XI suffer defeat
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Goslings sues CFO over unauthorised payments
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Sections of Annotto Bay, St Mary under curfew
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

US leaving UN's Human Rights Council, cites anti-Israel bias
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

RECENT COMMENTS
Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Furbert defends bus service work-to-rule
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Axis Capital is finalist at Hedge Fund event
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Rawlins and select XI suffer defeat
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Goslings sues CFO over unauthorised payments
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Sections of Annotto Bay, St Mary under curfew
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

US leaving UN's Human Rights Council, cites anti-Israel bias
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...