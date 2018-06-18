Mbappe puts France in last 16 as feisty Peru go out

Nation News - Thursday, June 18, 2018

YEKATERINBURG, Russia â France beat Peru 1-0 with a goal from Kylian Mbappe on Thursday to book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup and crush the South Americansâ hopes of progressing in their...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Strong earthquake in southern Peru leaves one dead, scores injured

France wins Miss Universe

Miss Universe Barbados eliminated

Sexually-transmitted case of Zika in Peru

Mixed views

BCC win volleyball title

Earthquake off Chile triggers tsunami warning



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Celebrity golf tournament

Fashion Festival Celebrity Golf Tournament

Fashion Festival Celebrity Golf Tournament

Laura celebrates centenary with family

Canada Day BBQ Beach Party On June 30

How truly bankable is 'Brand Jamaica' for Jamaicans?

Ja joins World Music Day

SPORTS more
Hope And Taylor Are Top Cricketers Of The Year

Shai Hope and Stafanie Talyor named top Windies cricketers of the year

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018

ANNOUNCEMENT: Thank you for your love

Fashion Festival Celebrity Golf Tournament

Photos: Saltus School Hosts Sports Banquet

Photos, Results: Cricket Premier & First Division

POLITICS more
Israeli PM’s wife charged with fraud

Iranian women celebrate landmark moment as they're allowed into Tehran stadium for World Cup

A&B joins OECS Mission in Brussels

PM Skerrit defends proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill; chastises Linton

Sara Netanyahu: Israeli prime minister's wife charged with fraud

PLP is using Trump-esque tactics Simons

South Korean farmer prosecuted for killing dogs for meat in 'landmark case'

BUSINESS more
Fireminds wins fourth Microsoft partner award

Hope And Taylor Are Top Cricketers Of The Year

Paul urges youth to maximize opportunities to advance as young entrepreneurs

Twenty-two receive certificates in DYBT entrepreneurship programme

Appleby Bermuda Promote Boys, Carr & Tildesley

Ministry requesting comments on Draft Data Protection Bill

Video: ‘Taking Off’ Features New Duty-Free Shop

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Israeli PM’s wife charged with fraud

One month push back of top cop case

JCF inspectorate probing Cross Roads lock-up jailbreak

Manhunt continues for two escapees in St Andrew

Police shut down Mayfair street to deal with emergency

St Elizabeth businessman gets 28 years for killing ex-girlfriend, injuring man

St Catherine South police arrest gangsters fleeing security operations in other parishes

RELATED STORIES
Strong earthquake in southern Peru leaves one dead, scores injured

France wins Miss Universe

Miss Universe Barbados eliminated

Sexually-transmitted case of Zika in Peru

Mixed views

BCC win volleyball title

Earthquake off Chile triggers tsunami warning

RECENT COMMENTS
Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Furbert defends bus service work-to-rule
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Axis Capital is finalist at Hedge Fund event
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Rawlins and select XI suffer defeat
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Goslings sues CFO over unauthorised payments
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Sections of Annotto Bay, St Mary under curfew
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

US leaving UN's Human Rights Council, cites anti-Israel bias
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

RECENT COMMENTS
Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Furbert defends bus service work-to-rule
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Axis Capital is finalist at Hedge Fund event
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Rawlins and select XI suffer defeat
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Goslings sues CFO over unauthorised payments
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Sections of Annotto Bay, St Mary under curfew
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

US leaving UN's Human Rights Council, cites anti-Israel bias
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...