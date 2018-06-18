Courts adopt bench book to ensure equality

Royal Gazette - Thursday, June 18, 2018

Island courts have adopted new guidelines in a bid to ensure equality. The bench book is intended to equip the courts to deal with cases where a persons differences could put them at a disadvantage. A spokeswoman for the court service said Traditionally, it was assumed that treating persons...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Judiciary Benchbook On ‘Equal Treatment’

More than 1,000 toys for needy families

Courts adopt new insolvency guidelines

BHB able to treat fentanyl overdoses

We must adopt UN guidelines Family Centre

Aspen adopts poision pill option to deter Endurance takeover bid

Islands sex offender sentencing guidelines released



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Laura celebrates centenary with family

Canada Day BBQ Beach Party On June 30

How truly bankable is 'Brand Jamaica' for Jamaicans?

Ja joins World Music Day

Miss Ja World names official make-up

Rockin' with Asadenaki and Aza

Marking time with Protoje

SPORTS more
Photos, Results: Cricket Premier & First Division

Local pair cross the line

Bromby claims victory on return to Star Class

Sport Scoreboard, June 21, 2018

Hill puts education before Blue Devils chance

Famous may miss event no coach funding

Wells available for important Bermuda games

POLITICS more
Sara Netanyahu: Israeli prime minister's wife charged with fraud

PLP is using Trump-esque tactics Simons

South Korean farmer prosecuted for killing dogs for meat in 'landmark case'

Is the one-term phobia fuelling more corruption?

Photo: Linstead Community Enterprise launched

Canada to legalise marijuana on October 17

Marking time with Protoje

BUSINESS more
BEDC lunch and learn seminar on microloans

XL Catlin links up with Bamboo Insurance

KPMG offers new 20,000-a-year scholarship

AIG to acquire Ellipse from Munich Re

Funworx ventures into electric scooter tours

Watersports firm earns TripAdvisor accolade

NovelTea Collection To Be Showcased In NY

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Student who supplied ecstasy to friend says he should not be blamed for death as taking drugs is university "culture"

Teacher banned for drink driving

Bermudian will be extradited to the US

DeSilva backs Drive for Change campaign

Judge overturns mans sex conviction

Sex offender to be held at Co-Ed

One month push back of top cop case

RELATED STORIES
Judiciary Benchbook On ‘Equal Treatment’

More than 1,000 toys for needy families

Courts adopt new insolvency guidelines

BHB able to treat fentanyl overdoses

We must adopt UN guidelines Family Centre

Aspen adopts poision pill option to deter Endurance takeover bid

Islands sex offender sentencing guidelines released

RECENT COMMENTS
Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Furbert defends bus service work-to-rule
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Axis Capital is finalist at Hedge Fund event
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Rawlins and select XI suffer defeat
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Goslings sues CFO over unauthorised payments
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Sections of Annotto Bay, St Mary under curfew
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

US leaving UN's Human Rights Council, cites anti-Israel bias
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

RECENT COMMENTS
Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Furbert defends bus service work-to-rule
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Axis Capital is finalist at Hedge Fund event
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Rawlins and select XI suffer defeat
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Goslings sues CFO over unauthorised payments
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Sections of Annotto Bay, St Mary under curfew
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

US leaving UN's Human Rights Council, cites anti-Israel bias
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...