NestlÈ hosts 25 youths for summer programme

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, June 18, 2018

| 12:00 AM NestlÃ© Jamaica on Monday opened its new head office to 25 youths as part of their summer employment programme. The objective of the NestlÃ© Needs Youth Programme is to reduce Youth Unemployment in Jamaica. Since the programme began, over 1247 youths participated in training...read more

