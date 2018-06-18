Some US migrant children-shelters accused of violations

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, June 18, 2018

CHICAGO, United States (AFP) â More than a dozen shelters where the US government sent migrant children have a history of allegations of misconduct and violations of care standards, according to a report published Wednesday.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
'Papa! Papa!'

Lawmakers barred from child migrant facility in Florida

Mexico condemns 'inhuman' US separation of migrant families

Trump says he won’t let U.S. become ‘migrant camp’

Trump unmoved despite outrage over immigration

Children separated from parents at US border held in cages in Texas warehouse

Outstanding medical reports stall case against Mario Deane inmate



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Top Caribbean entertainers & DJs for 2018 DC Carnival Experience

How I beat the baby blues

Marcia Griffiths collaborates with Chronixx

A brief history of cannabis A brief history of cannabis

The troubled life of XXXTentacion

Summer Body Experience

Father Culture eyes big break

SPORTS more
Foundation, St Michael win titles

Ticket sales slow

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results

FFFA To Sponsor Courses For 15 Coaches

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results

Bangladesh coach Rhodes confident ahead of Windies tour

Edwin's Davis out with injury

POLITICS more
PNP wants MOCA to investigate PetroJam scandal

Investigation Commission wants to probe activities of former minister

Premier not seeking re-election at upcoming party convention

Barbados PM wants to deepen cooperation with sub-regional group

JISCO to spend $3b on Industrial Park and Special Economic Zone at Nain

PM Mottley meets with IDB President Moreno

Grenada to open new parliament building tomorrow

BUSINESS more
'Bring the environment to the mainstream of business'

Technology crucial to moving economy forward -- IDB official

Everest expands contingency business

BII sets new date for womens series launch

Ascendant Group up 0.9

A new effort to sustain LIAT

Melia Braco GM quits

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Jamaica gets approval for climate resilience work in Annotto Bay

PNP wants MOCA to investigate PetroJam scandal

Foundation, St Michael win titles

Sheree Gillett is Charged for Burglary

Jermaine Moody, Guilty of Manslaughter

Dwayne Davis Gets 14 Years for Manslaughter of Doctor Ivan Garcia

Armed Robbery at Nationwide Cash Express inside ICB San Pedro Branch

RELATED STORIES
'Papa! Papa!'

Lawmakers barred from child migrant facility in Florida

Mexico condemns 'inhuman' US separation of migrant families

Trump says he won’t let U.S. become ‘migrant camp’

Trump unmoved despite outrage over immigration

Children separated from parents at US border held in cages in Texas warehouse

Outstanding medical reports stall case against Mario Deane inmate

RECENT COMMENTS
Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Furbert defends bus service work-to-rule
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Axis Capital is finalist at Hedge Fund event
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Rawlins and select XI suffer defeat
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Goslings sues CFO over unauthorised payments
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Sections of Annotto Bay, St Mary under curfew
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

US leaving UN's Human Rights Council, cites anti-Israel bias
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

RECENT COMMENTS
Burnley drawn against Aberdeen
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Prince Louis to be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Ccj Orders Prescriptive Title In Guyanese Land Dispute
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Furbert defends bus service work-to-rule
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Mariano Rajoy returns to beach town property registrar job after being ousted as prime minister
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Axis Capital is finalist at Hedge Fund event
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Rawlins and select XI suffer defeat
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Goslings sues CFO over unauthorised payments
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

Sections of Annotto Bay, St Mary under curfew
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...

US leaving UN's Human Rights Council, cites anti-Israel bias
Ayiana Watson: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact Blackhatthacker@tuta. io, he’s...