Public Health Inspectors — Safeguarding health in Manchester

Jamaica Observer - Monday, June 18, 2018

MANDEVILLE, Manchester â The Manchester Health Services has placed particular focus on public health inspectors among its activities for the recognition during the Health Month of June. The health inspectors used the opportunity to stage an exposition with the aim of giving greater...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Cultural shift necessary

Conference & Expo a success, says Manchester Chamber of Commerce

Made in Manchester 2018

Rats! Harry Watch Health Centre closed

Manchester residents told to take charge of mosquito control

Mandeville mayor hits out against lax garbage collection

Manchester ramps up vector control activities



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Not bad, but not 'Incredible'

Larry Silvera is dead

Call me!

Alva growing Stronger

Mavado's son on murder rap for court today

Greats to get tribute on July 28

Sprinter races away with wins

SPORTS more
This Day in History — June18

Thomas Markle describes moment Prince Harry asked for permission to marry Duchess of Sussex

T&T’s Wallace fires Swifts to victory

King helps T&T beat Jamaica

W Connection keeps winning

The WHO Action Plan for Physical Activity

Daniel leads T&T hockey sweep of Guyana

POLITICS more
Not bad, but not 'Incredible'

Eight Kenyan police killed in latest roadside bombing

JISCO Alpart Jamaica assists 130 farmers

My performance at GECOM is unsullied and I am aptly qualified – Former DCEO

Benn claims GECOM bungled handling of multi-million procurement fraud

Alexander challenges Jagdeo to face-off on GECOM hiring

Not bad, but not 'Incredible'

BUSINESS more
World Bank rep charges Jamaican leaders to apply specific doing business measures

The WHO Action Plan for Physical Activity

SWFs aren’t enough to save economy when you become hooked on oil – Ramson

Artificial Intelligence and the Economy |19-yr-old applies facial recognition AI in improving fraud detection

PTSC needs $4m in parts

Jagdeo predicts Guyana would become worse off than Venezuela

Clutching Onto Straws

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Israel dismantles 20-strong Hamas 'attack' cell

Eight Kenyan police killed in latest roadside bombing

Aquarius migrants step ashore in Spain after week-long ordeal

SOE gains

Using insects to help solve crime

Mavado's son on murder rap for court today

T&T’s Wallace fires Swifts to victory

RELATED STORIES
Cultural shift necessary

Conference & Expo a success, says Manchester Chamber of Commerce

Made in Manchester 2018

Rats! Harry Watch Health Centre closed

Manchester residents told to take charge of mosquito control

Mandeville mayor hits out against lax garbage collection

Manchester ramps up vector control activities

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
JANET: I was looking for a ethical hacker and I found viapreferred@gmail.com to help me after I have been scammed alot of times...They got into the email and facebook of a target and helped me recover...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
jessica Gibson: Despite the fact that I discouraged my friends severally about hiring hackers to catch their cheating partners, I resorted to hiring a private investigator during my divorce. My husband hid his...

ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
JANET: I was looking for a ethical hacker and I found viapreferred@gmail.com to help me after I have been scammed alot of times...They got into the email and facebook of a target and helped me recover...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
jessica Gibson: Despite the fact that I discouraged my friends severally about hiring hackers to catch their cheating partners, I resorted to hiring a private investigator during my divorce. My husband hid his...

ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...