Tight squeeze for Hong Kong's young professionals

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, June 18, 2018

HONG KONG, China (AFP) â As housing prices spiral in Hong Kong, young professionals are living in ever-shrinking spaces, with box-like ânano-flatsâ and co-shares touted as fashionable solutions.Blocks of sleek miniature apartments packed with mod cons are springing up around the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Got a spare US$71m? How about a single Hong Kong apartment?

Rising China risk tarnishes Hong Kong business hub lustre

Hong Kong apartment sells for record US$76.7 mn

Woman sits dead for hours in McDonald's

Lorna Smith Is Interim Director As Hong Kong Office Opens For Business

BVI Lawyer Seizes Hong Kong Opportunity; Encourages Youth To Pursue Their Passion

Caymanians gain overseas experience with Walkers



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Daddy's boy

Embassy of Spain stages free concerts

Afrocentricz promotes positivity

Simms' debut

YBG/NSBF Regionals at CASH… St. Joseph, President’s College and Marian Academy win in Boys’ under-16

All for one and one for all! - Backing bands, earn points, create brands to forward into the future

Banded together - Like father like sons: the story of the Ashbournes

SPORTS more
George Headley grab second consecutive hold of Western Union Primary Schools' Debate title

Father extends farming legacy with $5-m Red Stripe/JNSBL loan

A hole in one

Damian Cain: Survival of the fittest

Hundreds to experience university in PCJ/UTech internship programme

Taking the lead

Lessons my daddy has taught me

POLITICS more
Magnanimity or self-glory?

Women's Health Network Jamaica Launches UK Chapter

Daddy's boy

We live in a civilized society with no State protection for wrongdoers

The disturbing consequences of the G7 summit

Mosaic craft with Bajan touch

Minister Burch: Governor Should Not Present Cup

BUSINESS more
Local businesses should get better than equal concessions

Veteran Public/Private sector manager Dr Leslie Chin C.C.H, is a ‘Special Person’

Kingston Properties begins share buy-back

The disturbing consequences of the G7 summit

Why your social media footprint matters

How to scale up a new innovation

Dealing with a bad loan

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Alleged rapist claims woman agreed to have sex in exchange for money

Woman chooses prison over expensive dental bill

Old woman blames devil for honey theft at supermarket

Phone thief thanks cop for sparing his life

Knife-toting wife trails husband to lover's house

Pet rabbits at risk of killer myxomatosis as vets warn hot and humid weather could cause outbreak

Gosport Hospital doctors should face criminal charges over scores of patient deaths, family say

RELATED STORIES
Got a spare US$71m? How about a single Hong Kong apartment?

Rising China risk tarnishes Hong Kong business hub lustre

Hong Kong apartment sells for record US$76.7 mn

Woman sits dead for hours in McDonald's

Lorna Smith Is Interim Director As Hong Kong Office Opens For Business

BVI Lawyer Seizes Hong Kong Opportunity; Encourages Youth To Pursue Their Passion

Caymanians gain overseas experience with Walkers

RECENT COMMENTS
Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
jessica Gibson: Despite the fact that I discouraged my friends severally about hiring hackers to catch their cheating partners, I resorted to hiring a private investigator during my divorce. My husband hid his...

ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
jessica Gibson: Despite the fact that I discouraged my friends severally about hiring hackers to catch their cheating partners, I resorted to hiring a private investigator during my divorce. My husband hid his...

ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...