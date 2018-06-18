Given mistakes made with ExxonMobil Contract…Guyana should not enter into one-on-one negotiations with other oil companies

Kaieteur News - Sunday, June 18, 2018

Â  â Former Pres. Advisor warns Former Presidential Advisor on Petroleum, Dr. Jan Mangal, is of the firm belief that Guyanaâs authorities should not award a single oil block via one-on-one negotiations with any other oil company. In a statement to the media yesterday, Dr. Mangal...read more

