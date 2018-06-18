Pitbulls no longer banned dog breed

Royal Gazette - Saturday, June 18, 2018

Pitbull terriers were taken off the banned list of breeds by MPs yesterday. The controversial dogs are now on the restricted category, along with American bulldogs and American Staffordshire terriers. Walton Brown, the Minister of Home Affairs, said This means that dogs of these breeds are...read more

