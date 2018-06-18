Smith finds form despite rain

Nation News - Saturday, June 18, 2018

GROS ISLET, St Lucia â Veteran left-hander Devon Smith hit a gritty half-century on Friday, but rain overshadowed his efforts, allowing only 42.3 overs on the second day of the second Test against Sri...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Smith shines amidst gloom

Discipline on slow pitch was key - Gabriel

Gabriel, Roach give Windies control

Windies strike late to enhance victory odds

Powell fancies Windies' chances - SCOREBOARD

Windies eyeing victory against Sri Lanka

Holder, Dowrich rescue Windies in Sri Lanka opener



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Morgan revives Black Eagles with marijuana mission

J'can music has private-jet power - Jr Gong complimented by - Jay-Z's 'Bam' efforts

Players' stories, awards make musicals' agenda

Mavado's teen son charged with murder

$125K Sponsorship: Bermuda Heroes Weekend

$125K Sponsorship: Bermuda Heroes Weekend

House Government invests in BHW

SPORTS more
Uruguay earn 1-0 win with late goal

Sarah Lee tipped to upset Poker Star

Own-goal gifts Iran 1-0 victory

Jamaica Women hunt fourth win

Smith shines amidst gloom

Egypt coach expects Salah to play against Russia

Iceland charm before World Cup debut

POLITICS more
PPP/C Commissioners worried that GECOM’s data reside elsewhere

There would be no peace if 2020 General Election is rigged – Jagdeo warns

Essential Politics – Comey, Trump, Kim…

China team in T&T to sign MoUs

Durant: Forgive the DLP

…But What does He Think About Her Replace at Lands Department?

Tourism Minister Weighs in on Carla Barnett’s Departure from Ministry of Lands…

BUSINESS more
China team in T&T to sign MoUs

Novo hits back at piracy claims

BFM shares fall 0.6

Bill To Create FinTech Development Fund

‘Pursuing Funds We Believe Illegally Obtained’

Regularise encroachments in good time

Profit First approach makes sense

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
MARAD hosts domestic violence awareness forum

Morgan revives Black Eagles with marijuana mission

Novo hits back at piracy claims

Army targets Rangers for goal spree

Ronaldo’s hat-trick denies Spain

Mediation and Conflict Resolution Among Vulnerable Groups

Tourism Minister Weighs in on Carla Barnett’s Departure from Ministry of Lands…

RELATED STORIES
Smith shines amidst gloom

Discipline on slow pitch was key - Gabriel

Gabriel, Roach give Windies control

Windies strike late to enhance victory odds

Powell fancies Windies' chances - SCOREBOARD

Windies eyeing victory against Sri Lanka

Holder, Dowrich rescue Windies in Sri Lanka opener

RECENT COMMENTS
Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
jessica Gibson: Despite the fact that I discouraged my friends severally about hiring hackers to catch their cheating partners, I resorted to hiring a private investigator during my divorce. My husband hid his...

ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
jessica Gibson: Despite the fact that I discouraged my friends severally about hiring hackers to catch their cheating partners, I resorted to hiring a private investigator during my divorce. My husband hid his...

ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...