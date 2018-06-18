Love Island row leads to 999 call after girl, 11, 'kicks off' when she is stopped from watching show

Telegraph UK - Friday, June 18, 2018

Love Island row leads to 999 call after girl, 11, 'kicks off' when she is stopped from watching show elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Love Island row leads to 999 call after girl, 11, 'kicks off' when she is stopped from watching show Save We're currently...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Florida roller coaster derails injuring several passengers

Grenfell Tower floodlit green to mark one-year anniversary  

Pushy parents told to stop using smartphone video evidence to challenge sports day results

Lost generation: the children losing their childhood to social media 

Comedian Michael McIntyre jokes about having watch stolen by moped muggers

Crocodile eats beloved terrier that spent a decade taunting it 

Robert Peston takes on Newsnight as ITV show moves to Wednesday nights



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The holy grail for winemakers

Entrepreneur makes a dive into cosmetics

A little bit of everything

‘Native’ Resort-Wear To Be Showcased In NY

Team Hurricane To Screen Film On June 16

New streaming app to focus on Jamaican content

Top gospel artistes to entertain inner-city youth for Father's Day

SPORTS more
Team Hurricane To Screen Film On June 16

Team Hurricane To Screen Film On June 16

Sport Scoreboard, June 15, 2018

Berkshire coach on island

Lewis ready for next non-League challenge

Rawlins shows more all-round prowess

Barnes embarks on iconic series

POLITICS more
A warning from the voters

Video: June 15th Bernews Morning Newsflash

‘Native’ Resort-Wear To Be Showcased In NY

‘Native’ Resort-Wear To Be Showcased In NY

Crime is out of control, sacrifice required!

UK lifts immigration cap for medical workers amid shortages

Vaz says PIOJ data does not reflect situation on ground

BUSINESS more
Entrepreneur makes a dive into cosmetics

‘Native’ Resort-Wear To Be Showcased In NY

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 14 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 14 2018

RenaissanceRe Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Nicaragua: two months of deadly chaos

Musk company to build Chicago to O'Hare express transport system

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Taliban chief who ordered Malala assassination 'killed in airstrike'

Murder of Australian comedian sparks outcry over violence against women

Crime is out of control, sacrifice required!

Three Jamaicans among 91 nabbed in US immigration crackdown

Transport minister warns PPV drivers to stay on right side of law

Crime down in St James, West Kingston and St Catherine

$35 million seized; engineer and mechanic charged

RELATED STORIES
Florida roller coaster derails injuring several passengers

Grenfell Tower floodlit green to mark one-year anniversary  

Pushy parents told to stop using smartphone video evidence to challenge sports day results

Lost generation: the children losing their childhood to social media 

Comedian Michael McIntyre jokes about having watch stolen by moped muggers

Crocodile eats beloved terrier that spent a decade taunting it 

Robert Peston takes on Newsnight as ITV show moves to Wednesday nights

RECENT COMMENTS
Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
jessica Gibson: Despite the fact that I discouraged my friends severally about hiring hackers to catch their cheating partners, I resorted to hiring a private investigator during my divorce. My husband hid his...

ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
COMPOSITE HACKS: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
jessica Gibson: Despite the fact that I discouraged my friends severally about hiring hackers to catch their cheating partners, I resorted to hiring a private investigator during my divorce. My husband hid his...

ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...