Special Education Policy to be submitted to Cabinet — Reid

Jamaica Observer - Friday, June 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Ruel Reid, says a Special Education Policy has been developed and is ready for Cabinet submission.Reid made the disclosure at a back-to-school conference for regions one, two and six, held at the Jamaica Conference...read more

Education ministry rolls out policy for special needs students

50 infant departments to be established at primary schools

50 infant departments to be established at primary schools

Gov't committed to inclusive education system — Reid

Stop procuring uniforms for students, Reid tells school administrators

Discussions under way for CCTV to link schools, transport centre

Hundreds of trained teachers in basic and infant schools — Reid



