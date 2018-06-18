Garifuna Language Made Easier to Teach

Channel 5 Belize - Wednesday, June 18, 2018

Over the past century, around four hundred languages have gone extinct and most linguists estimate that more thanÂ fifty percentÂ of the worldâs remaining six thousand five hundred languages will be gone [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Garifuna Collective Represent Belize at WOMEX Celebration

Pride of the Garinagu Unites Belize and Guatemala

U.S. Makes Latest Donation of Equipment to B.D.F., Coast Guard

Mom Who Lost Reproductive Organs to Surgeons to be Paid Quarter Million Dollars

Youths Hear Powerful Testimonies from Behind Prison Walls

C-Wills Cleans Up at Garifuna Music Awards

Garifuna Women in New York Sing for Pope Francis



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Big heart, small crowd close Ocho Rios Jazz Fest

After 12: Sundown Cooler... hot, hot, hot!

Lutan Fyah picks dark horse

Sprinter out of the blocks this week

Emily puts her mark on England

Rice simmers for Samba Kings

Busy backs Brazil... again

SPORTS more
Runs galore in Mangallie/Jaggessar opening

San Francique Girls into Atlantic finals

Hunte shatters powerlifting records

Joseph, Gordon shine at weekend cycling

Labour of love

Brazil right at home in sunny Sochi

Don Anderson | Can Jamaica make it to World Cup 2022 in Qatar?

POLITICS more
The politics of naming public monuments and appointing consultants

Japan hails Trump-Kim agreement as 'first step'

Rakes from hurricane tips

It's now the Edward Seaga Highway

Measures coming to tackle crime in St Andrew South Police Division

Cabinet Reshuffles: Hugo Supplants Carla at Lands

Foolishness!

BUSINESS more
Derrimon projects $20 million savings from debt refinancing

Liberia's leader looks abroad for help tackling poverty

Nigeria moves to boost cocoa sector

Merkel-Trump G7 face-off photo headed for history books

Developing a digital culture

This business of courtrooms in corporations

Derrimon signs $625-M loan facility

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
This Day in History — June 13

Robbing the toll

$1m saved under prison farm programme

Laying down the law with cannabis

FLA to introduce online tracking for firearm applications

Measures coming to tackle crime in St Andrew South Police Division

Local trade mission heads to Colombia

RELATED STORIES
Garifuna Collective Represent Belize at WOMEX Celebration

Pride of the Garinagu Unites Belize and Guatemala

U.S. Makes Latest Donation of Equipment to B.D.F., Coast Guard

Mom Who Lost Reproductive Organs to Surgeons to be Paid Quarter Million Dollars

Youths Hear Powerful Testimonies from Behind Prison Walls

C-Wills Cleans Up at Garifuna Music Awards

Garifuna Women in New York Sing for Pope Francis

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
jessica Gibson: Despite the fact that I discouraged my friends severally about hiring hackers to catch their cheating partners, I resorted to hiring a private investigator during my divorce. My husband hid his...

ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
jessica Gibson: Despite the fact that I discouraged my friends severally about hiring hackers to catch their cheating partners, I resorted to hiring a private investigator during my divorce. My husband hid his...

ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...