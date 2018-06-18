Trash warning for Heroes Weekend

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, June 18, 2018

Bermudians are being reminded not to dump some boat materials with their regular trash. The notice from the Ministry of Public Works comes ahead of Bermuda Heroes Weekend which is expected to involve much activity on the water. A Government spokeswoman said this morning Marine flares, boat...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Island-wide garbage blitz

Abandoned boats to be removed if unclaimed

Four rescued after rental boat capsizes

Practical boating seminar announced by WSC

Holiday trash schedule announced

Boaters blamed for increase in trash at Albuoys Point

May 31 is last day to renew boats and mooring licences



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Man dies suddenly in a bar in Pte. Michel

Keep your house safe during vacations

New outlook after surviving heart attacks

“Azores Day” On June 24th at Victoria Park

Ras Mykkal Launching New ‘Nicknames’ Book

Orlando Sinclair wants to make theatre more trendy

Tuesdays @ the theatre | From audio mixing to play director

SPORTS more
Out-of-favour Pooran in Windies B for Canada League

Sport Scoreboard, June 12, 2018

Schools All-Star teams announced

Douglas recalls top knock against West Indies

Queen Of Bermuda set for Royal Ascot

Duffy honoured to receive birthday award

Windies B Squad For Global T20 League In Canada

POLITICS more
Jamaica PM tells G7 that ‘upper middle-income’ status hurting development

Rating agency lowers Barbados’ credit rating

UPDATED: Growth & Jobs | Jamaica Investment Forum attracts high-profile speakers

Prime Minister Skerrit visits Suriname seeking greater cooperation

New public procurement regulations for House today

Time for action on ocean risk

Sugar tax toothless and tax-grabbing

BUSINESS more
Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley

Chubb promotes Furby to European lead role

Coutts joins XL Catlin to lead Cargo

Seminar to focus on business financials

Blakesley promoted at law firm Conyers

Women urged to pursue leadership ambitions

Aspen CEO relocates to island

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Stabbing incident onboard PSV

Update on Fire at the Frequente Business Park

Behind the scenes: England's World Cup squad get suited and booted for their official shoot

Man dies suddenly in a bar in Pte. Michel

Keep your house safe during vacations

Alleged National Action member admits plotting to murder Labour MP Rosie Cooper

Letter writer has it wrong about racism

RELATED STORIES
Island-wide garbage blitz

Abandoned boats to be removed if unclaimed

Four rescued after rental boat capsizes

Practical boating seminar announced by WSC

Holiday trash schedule announced

Boaters blamed for increase in trash at Albuoys Point

May 31 is last day to renew boats and mooring licences

RECENT COMMENTS
ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

RECENT COMMENTS
ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...