YouthNet, Reading Clinic join forces

Royal Gazette - Monday, June 18, 2018

YouthNet and The Reading Clinic are joining forces to bring you the deal of a lifetime all for two very worthy causes! Two Charities, and two chances to win big in our first Do Good Together Raffle!Up for grabs in this years raffle are two of the very popular Mazda CX3 Crossover SUVs, courtesy...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Rotary raffle and fair for schools

YouthNet garners 5,000 donation from BAS

Auto Drive: Mazda CX-5: Merging the concept of sporty design and an SUV

YouthNet in need of reading mentors

YouthNet in need of 80 volunteers

YouthNet issues call for more volunteers

YouthNet feeling the pinch as fewer people volunteer



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Non-Mariners’ Race Cancelled This Year

Street Ink - Chicky's tattoos are a hit

Vince Vaugh arrested for DUI

Sizzla collabs with US reggae band

Guitarist does first gospel single

Shane O appreciates reggae, acoustic music

Women must lead - abortion conversation - <I>- Beenie Man

SPORTS more
Team Ice Cream & Eagles keep winning streak in Basketball league

Smith encouraged by his seasons best in Stockholm

Mike Henry expresses sadness at murder of businessman Brandon Murray

Netball Association to regain DOC membership

Hawley finishes eighteenth in Mexico

NCCU Cadence-lypso Competition returns, finalists chosen

Results: 11&Under Cricket Festival Skills & Drills

POLITICS more
Gov’t housing development program progressing

US extradites Panama ex-President Martinelli

Antigua PM ready for a hard talk over quarries’ management

Live Stream: PM Mottley delivers Mini Budget

PNP says party committed to building better Jamaica

‘National Day’ of the Affirmation of Argentine Rights

Fintech MOUs: Binance, Omega, Shyft & Medici

BUSINESS more
XL Catlin Offer Auto Terror Protect Insurance

July 3: Transforming Business Financials Seminar

Employees volunteering efforts recognised

Ministry of Agriculture to get Project Implementation Unit

Top Three Volunteers: DeSilva, Doran & Santos

Premier Signs Another Fintech Related MOU

Terrorism insurance for vehicle fleet owners

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
XL Catlin Offer Auto Terror Protect Insurance

Pub thief sent to drug court

Man hurt after riding bike on stairs

Mike Henry expresses sadness at murder of businessman Brandon Murray

1000 pounds of ganja seized in St Elizabeth, three men arrested

Dominican rescued by US Coast Guard

Two more lynched in India as police struggle to contain WhatsApp rumours of child kidnappers

RELATED STORIES
Rotary raffle and fair for schools

YouthNet garners 5,000 donation from BAS

Auto Drive: Mazda CX-5: Merging the concept of sporty design and an SUV

YouthNet in need of reading mentors

YouthNet in need of 80 volunteers

YouthNet issues call for more volunteers

YouthNet feeling the pinch as fewer people volunteer

RECENT COMMENTS
ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

RECENT COMMENTS
ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...