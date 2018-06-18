Burch criticises coverage of House speech

Royal Gazette - Monday, June 18, 2018

Lieutenant-Colonel David Burch has criticised coverage of his controversial speech about the next Chief Justice. Colonel Burch was responding after he came under fire for referring to status Bermudian Narinder Harguns Indian heritage in the House on June 1. The Minister of Public Works said I...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Burch criticises coverage of word rather than his speech in House

Burt rebukes Burch for Indian slur

Burch promises island-wide blitz on trash

House Burch looks back to slave heritage

Burch to trainees pursue your passion

Burch shock at BLDC finances

House Burch shock at BLDC finances



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Street Ink - Chicky's tattoos are a hit

Vince Vaugh arrested for DUI

Sizzla collabs with US reggae band

Guitarist does first gospel single

Shane O appreciates reggae, acoustic music

Women must lead - abortion conversation - <I>- Beenie Man

Results: 11&Under Cricket Festival Skills & Drills

SPORTS more
Hawley finishes eighteenth in Mexico

NCCU Cadence-lypso Competition returns, finalists chosen

Results: 11&Under Cricket Festival Skills & Drills

Results: 11&Under Cricket Festival Skills & Drills

Brazen murder stuns Jamaica

Swan Offers Free Golf Lesson To 40 New Golfers

Platano too powerful

POLITICS more
Live Stream: PM Mottley delivers Mini Budget

PNP says party committed to building better Jamaica

‘National Day’ of the Affirmation of Argentine Rights

Fintech MOUs: Binance, Omega, Shyft & Medici

Brexit donor Aaron Banks says he's a victim of a political witch hunt

Gazette bias against OBA is obvious

PM ready for a hard talk over future of quarries’ management

BUSINESS more
Ministry of Agriculture to get Project Implementation Unit

Top Three Volunteers: DeSilva, Doran & Santos

Premier Signs Another Fintech Related MOU

Terrorism insurance for vehicle fleet owners

AFP Bermuda highlights fundraising careers

XL Catlin staff take time out to give back

Rum on the roof as Rosewood celebrates

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Two more lynched in India as police struggle to contain WhatsApp rumours of child kidnappers

'Feared hard man' ordered shooting of bouncer who ejected his son, court told

Alleged peacemaker charged with assault

Man killed in shoot-out with police

Businessman murdered at hotel - Hailed as good citizen

Vince Vaugh arrested for DUI

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Pointe Michel boat found in waters off Puerto Rico

RELATED STORIES
Burch criticises coverage of word rather than his speech in House

Burt rebukes Burch for Indian slur

Burch promises island-wide blitz on trash

House Burch looks back to slave heritage

Burch to trainees pursue your passion

Burch shock at BLDC finances

House Burch shock at BLDC finances

RECENT COMMENTS
ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

RECENT COMMENTS
ICC inspection tour winds up
Becca: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without him finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact him via(...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...