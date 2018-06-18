Develop your employees, Shaw urges JEF

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, June 18, 2018

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw has urged employers to focus more on helping to develop their employees in order to increase productivity in the workplace.Addressing the 36th annual Business and Workplace...read more

0
